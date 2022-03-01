ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Future of Ag News

impact601.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program is offering live virtual Zoom educational programs for spring 2022. The current topics are for youth and adults alike and occur on the second Thursday of the month from January through May. Each session begins at 7 p.m. with a presentation followed by question-and-answer time. Register...

impact601.com

Comments / 0

Austin Daily Herald

Our Opinion: FFA key to ag’s future

This week is National FFA Week, celebrated in the broader agricultural community as one of the most premiere organizations in the industry. Since the early 1900s, FFA has strove to advance agricultural education and development of farming’s next leaders. Agriculture is a staple industry in the country and right here in our own state, and if ag is to continue to play such an important role, the industry will need strong leadership, which is where FFA — Future Farmers of America — will play a key role, especially as technology continues to play a defining role in agriculture. Students won’t necessarily be growing corn or raising animals. They may be flying drones in order to gauge soil health or they will be operating and repairing the robots of a high-tech dairy operation.
Wenatchee World

Ag Monthly

WENATCHEE — Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-08) and U.S. Department of Agriculture Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt jointly announced $72.9 million in grant funding for specialty crops during a visit to Stemilt's headquarters Jan. 25. The grant funding goes toward marketing, education and research of specialty...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Planting Decisions and Organic Dairy Growth Slow

**With commodity prices higher across the board, the market may be telling farmers to plant … AND plant some more. But, amid continuing drought, water concerns may be overriding market demand as California farmers decide which crops to plant and how much they can afford to plant. Many farmers...
State
Wisconsin State
News Talk KIT

Ag News: World Ag Expo a Hit and Farmland Values Go Higher

**Tens of thousands of visitors descended on Tulare County last week as the World Ag Expo reopened to in-person attendance after being virtual last year due to the pandemic. The expo featured 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space that brimmed with new ag technology, including robotics, artificial intelligence and low-emission farm vehicles.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
#Department Of Agriculture#Angus Cattle#Performance Testing#Food Safety
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

DERIDDER — Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) has announced that Shirley Sweat, Moss Bluff branch manager, will retire after 25 years of service to the electric cooperative and its Moss Bluff members. Sweat began her tenure at BECi in 1997 as a customer service trainee before transitioning to a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

