It's easy enough to turn a meaty gyro into a vegetarian version. In the traditional dish, the meat is roasted on a vertical spit. Here, we substitute eggplant because it pairs well with the other flavors and almost mimics the meat. You roast eggplant slices in a hot oven to begin the prep for the sandwiches. It may seem like the baking sheet of eggplant is far too crowded for efficient cooking, but jamming the slices together will cause a combination of steaming and roasting that results in something tender but crispy, and chewy. You're also making a cucumber-yogurt sauce with tahini, which adds a richness that might otherwise be missing. Spread the yogurt mixture on warm pita rounds, top with roasted eggplant, and garnish with sliced tomatoes, feta, and an onion-parsley salad. The filling may be spilling out, so you can serve them open-faced, or wrap in parchment for a fast-food feel at home.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO