With the 2022 NFL Combine in the books, I thought it was time to take a look at the biggest winners and losers following the Underwear Olympics. Perhaps the most polished wideout in the NFL Draft has legitimate 4.3 speed — barely — at 4.39. However, Olave’s top-end speed is now in the 1% of the fastest men to play this game. If teams needed a reason to value him ahead of other wideouts, such as Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Olave has given them one. The combine also made clearer why Olave remained ahead of Williams on the depth chart at Ohio State.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO