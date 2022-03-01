ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Playing Tuesday

Cernak (undisclosed) will participate in Tuesday's game against Ottawa, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com...

CBS Sports

Lightning's Victor Hedman: Picks up three power-play apples

Hedman supplied three power-play assists in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings. The trio of helpers return Hedman to a point-per-game pace, and now -- with two goals and 20 assists on the man advantage -- he's gone six consecutive seasons with at least 20 power-play points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Boris Katchouk: Lands in protocols

Katchouk was placed in COVID-19 protocols Sunday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Katchouk's positive test should hold him out of at least Tuesday's game in Winnipeg and could rule him out for the Lightning's entire road trip through Canada. The 23-year-old rookie has six points in 37 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Victor Hedman: Tallies twice in win

Hedman scored two goals on five shots and blocked four shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. Hedman provided an equalizer in the second period and the eventual game-winner in the third. He's posted multiple points in consecutive contests for the first time since a pair of two-assist games in mid-November. The defenseman is up to 13 goals, 56 points, 138 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 55 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ross Colton: Chips in with assist

Colton recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. Colton set up Mikhail Sergachev's insurance tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Colton was held off the scoresheet for all of February and the first two games in March, but he's picked up an assist in each of his last two outings. The physical forward has 22 points, 98 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-2 rating in 52 contests overall, playing mainly in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Adds helper Sunday

McDonagh registered an assist, four blocked shots, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. McDonagh had the secondary assist on Cal Foote's first goal of the season at 16:48 of the second period. While far from a regular contributor on offense, McDonagh has supplied four assists in his last 10 games. The veteran defenseman has 20 points, 68 shots on net, 69 hits, 100 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 52 outings overall in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Draws start Sunday

Vasilevskiy will be stationed between the pipes in Chicago on Sunday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Vasilevskiy will get back on the ice after getting a game off when Brian Elliott beat Detroit on Friday. The star goalie is 29-9-4 after seeing his four-game winning streak come to a halt in his last outing Thursday. He's sporting a 2.32 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season but his road numbers -- 2.70 GAA and .913 save percentage -- look much worse.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Pockets helper Sunday

Point notched an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. Point helped out on a Victor Hedman goal in the third period, the first of three in 32 seconds that gave the Lightning full control of the contest. Through four games in March, Point already has two goals and four assists. The 25-year-old center is at 22 tallies, 20 helpers, 116 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 41 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Zach Bogosian: Expected to return Tuesday

Bogosian (lower body) is expected to participate in Tuesday's game against Winnipeg, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Monday. Bogosian has missed the last 15 games while dealing with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old has averaged 17:24 of ice time and registered six points over 23 appearances this season.
HOCKEY
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: Nets goal in win

Raddysh scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. Raddysh tied the game at 1-1 just 1:09 into the second period. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch Friday versus the Red Wings after his point drought reached 10 games, and it appears he got the message. The winger will continue to see bottom-six usage, and his stat line of 11 points, 60 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-3 rating isn't going to earn him much attention in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Collects assist in win

Cirelli produced an assist and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. Cirelli set up Cal Foote's first goal of the season at 16:48 of the second period, which gave the Lightning their first lead Sunday. The helper was just the second assist in nine games for Cirelli, who hasn't produced much offense since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old center has skidded to the 30-point mark through 50 contests overall, and he's added 99 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 56 PIM. It's safe to assume his scoring touch will return to some extent soon as long as he continues to see top-six minutes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Placed on waivers

Sustr landed on waivers Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Sustr has averaged 10:33 of ice time and lit the lamp once over 15 appearances this season. The 31-year-old will likely be reassigned to AHL Syracuse if he clears waivers unclaimed.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Won't play Tuesday

Aldridge has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against Charlotte due to a right hip impingement. Aldridge scored 14 points (7-10 FG) across 23 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Celtics, but he apparently picked up a hip injury as well. In his absence, Nicolas Claxton and Blake Griffin are both candidates for increased roles behind Andre Drummond.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' James Bouknight: Won't play Tuesday

Bouknight (neck) is out Tuesday against the Nets. Bouknight continues to deal with a sore neck and will be unavailable for a fourth straight game. His continued absence shouldn't impact the Hornets' rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Johnson: Won't play Tuesday

Johnson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Magic, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Johnson drilled a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday against the Knicks, capping of a season-high 38-point performance. However, he was sidelined for the following contest due to a quad injury and will remain out for a second consecutive game Tuesday. With Devin Booker (COVID-19 protocols) also sidelined, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig are all candidates for increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Throwing again

Glasnow's (elbow) agent, Joel Wolfe, said in late February that his client has began a throwing program, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Due to the MLB lockout, Glasnow is unable to train with the Rays or have his rehab monitored by team doctors, so updates from the pitchers and his agent regarding where he stands in his recovery from his Tommy John surgery may be all the news that fantasy players will have available until labor peace is reached. Even though Glasnow's Aug. 4 procedure to address a partially torn UCL was characterized as more of a hybrid surgery that could shorten his recovery timeline compared to typically Tommy John cases, he's still expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2022 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA

