Lightning's Erik Cernak: Playing Tuesday

Cirelli produced an assist and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. Cirelli set up Cal Foote's first goal of the season at 16:48 of the second period, which gave the Lightning their first lead Sunday. The helper was just the second assist in nine games for Cirelli, who hasn't produced much offense since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old center has skidded to the 30-point mark through 50 contests overall, and he's added 99 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 56 PIM. It's safe to assume his scoring touch will return to some extent soon as long as he continues to see top-six minutes.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO