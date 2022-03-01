ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Proposed thoroughfare plan would include roundabouts, Bridge Street improvements and more

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
CHILLICOTHE— An update to the thoroughfare plan was presented to the Ross County Commissioners on Monday during a public hearing.

A thoroughfare is a long-range vision of the roadway system. County planner Devon Shoemaker described the plan as a living document that has changed and improved over time.

"Access management is king," Shoemaker said. "A lot of the existing problems we have today is because we didn't implement best management practices."

The projects presented are not firm plans, but areas in need of attention that were identified by the county planning commission.

There are several improvements outlined for Ross County, including:

Interchanges and Intersections

  • Ohio 104/ Buckeye and Vine Street intersection traffic flow modifications to improve safety and access into the city.
  • Ramps to connect west US-23 and north US-35.
  • A roundabout at US-50 and Veterans Parkway.
  • A full interchange as US-35 and Pleasant Valley Road.

Existing Roadway and Corridor Improvements

  • Bridge Street improvements that will include an additional northbound lane, southbound turn lane, new access road, additional sidewalks and more.
  • Widening US-50 and Western Avenue corridor for multiple lanes and utilize access roads as primary means of access.
  • Widening Ohio 159 beyond US-23.
  • Marietta Road and Rocky Road improvements to service amenities such as wilderness areas and parks and to repair major road slips.

Extensions

  • Extending industrial drive and a possible signal installation.
  • Extending Massieville Road.

The plan also outlined several future project studies under consideration, including an Ohio 104 and US-35 interchange safety study, Ohio 159 corridor access management study, US-50 Veterans Parkway intersection study and more.

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission and the Ross County Commissioners retained Carpenter Marty Transportation to complete the update.

Also during the Ross County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, Joe Medici, deputy director of trial service for the public defender's office, proposed using Ross County's public defender office as a regional site for other counties.

While Ross County's office has a staff that is capable of handling the county's caseload, "a lot of other counties haven't been as fortunate," Medici said.

The change would provide a larger pool of attorneys for outside counties that may have less resources. Using Ross County as a regional site would also employ more attorneys and give existing employees more flexible schedules.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. She can be reached at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

