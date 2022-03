Sonia Jackson Myles, Founder/CEO, The Accord Group, LLC, an executive leadership advisory that works with Fortune 500 and private companies. The New York Times recently reported that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their roles in November 2021. During that same period, 10.6 million jobs were reported as open. It is becoming increasingly apparent that people are making choices about how they are going to live their lives. They want to work in environments where they are respected, valued and “seen.” This means that managers in organizations who aren’t intentional about their culture or who foster toxic work environments may experience more proverbial “take this job and shove it” moments than at any time in the past.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO