Clifton Park, NY

IHOP serves free pancakes on National Pancake Day

By Jennifer Seelig
 6 days ago

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — March 1 is National Pancake Day! Capital District IHOP restaurants offered diners a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday as part of the annual IHOP Free Pancake Day.

For every short stack of buttermilk pancakes served, IHOP guests are invited to make a voluntary donation to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med. Whitney Belvedere, 12, of Latham, receives treatment for childhood epilepsy at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med.

Since beginning its Free Pancake Day celebration in 2006, IHOP restaurants have raised more than $30 million to support charities in the communities where they operate, including providing life-saving treatment, programs, and medical equipment for pediatric patients at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“It’s a great cause…giving back is a way to help out some people that are in need and anything we can do to help, we’re willing to do it,” said Nicholas Posillico, General Manager IHOP Clifton Park.

IHOP is encouraging guests to make a voluntary donation to help Whitney all the other patients at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For more information, to find a local IHOP location, or to make an online donation to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, visit www.ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day .

Stewart’s Shops offers St. Patrick’s Day theme shake

Stewart's Shops is encouraging residents to shake their shamrocks with their new St. Patrick's Day-themed drink. The company began selling its new mint dairy shake called the Shenanigan Shake on February 28 to honor the holiday. According to the company, the shake is "refreshingly cool and the taste is pure gold."
DEC preparing for spring frog, salamander migration

Wildlife experts in New York are getting ready for an annual amphibian migration. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and volunteers are preparing for the annual salamander and frog breeding migration in the Hudson Valley.
