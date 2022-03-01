ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crunchyroll begins Funimation content takeover for one big anime service

Android Authority
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTons of your favorite anime will now be under one streaming roof. Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has announced it has begun adding content from main rival Funimation. This move was expected as Crunchyroll acquired Funimation in 2021. Current Funimation paid subscribers can get 60 days of Crunchyroll Premium for...

www.androidauthority.com

ComicBook

Funimation's Move to Crunchyroll Has Anime Fans Freaking Out

When it comes to anime, Funimation and Crunchyroll have led the streaming game for years. It wasn't too long ago fans were left stunned when Sony confirmed its plans to acquire Crunchyroll to merge with its Funimation portfolio, but few changes were made following the acquisition that fans could see from the outside. But now, that is all changing as Funimation is bringing its entire catalog to Crunchyroll free of charge.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Funimation Is Officially Merging With Crunchyroll After Sony Acquisition

Anime fans will finally be able to find any series they need under just one platform. Back in August last year, Funimation owner Sony completed its purchase of rival anime streaming platform Crunchyroll for almost $1.2 billion USD, and now the tech and media giant have officially announced the merger of the two services. Interestingly enough, Sony has decided to forego the Funimation branding, instead migrating all content from its subsidiary over to Crunchyroll, which will now become the main — and only — service.
TV & VIDEOS
Marietta Daily Journal

Sony bets big on Crunchyroll as global anime audience grows

LOS ANGELES — Sony Pictures Entertainment is consolidating its anime businesses under the Crunchyroll banner to better compete in the growing streaming market for Japanese animation. The company is adding hundreds of hours of programming and dozens of titles, including "Cowboy Bebop," to the Crunchyroll streaming service that were...
BUSINESS
Vulture

Crunchyroll Is Finally Fusing With Funimation

It’s official now: The anime streaming giants that merged last year are consolidating their libraries under a single orange flag. Starting today, Funimation Global Group’s content catalogue of anime titles like My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, and Yuri!!! on Ice is making its way over to Crunchyroll’s, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest anime library.” The combined collection now has more than 40,000 episodes worth of anime, eclipsing every other anime streaming service on the market. Not all of Funimation’s titles will be available on Crunchyroll immediately, however. Some notable omissions include anime classics like the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, the Dragon Ball titles, and the Robotech franchise, which was a pretty big deal when Funimation gained the streaming rights to it a few years back. But beyond new episodes of existing series on the service, no new content will be added.
TV SERIES
Seekingalpha.com

Sony unites anime efforts, merging Funimation into Crunchyroll

Sony (SONY -1.2%) is consolidating its anime streaming content under the Crunchyroll brand, merging that service with its former rival Funimation and saying that future new series will appear exclusively on Crunchyroll. It brings more than 1,600 hours of content from more than 50 new Funimation titles to Crunchyroll. Funimation...
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Crunchyroll vs Funimation 2022: Which Is Better For Anime Streaming? Comparison of Dubs, Subs, Simulcasts, Catalog, Ads, Price Comparison and Everything You Need to Know

Not sure which streaming platform is best for you? Check out our analysis below. Which is better for watching anime, Funimation or Crunchyroll? It's a question many otakus ask at the beginning of each new anime season. As major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu become the...
TV SERIES
Android Authority

How to add and remove channels from your Roku device

If you can see a channel app on your Roku, you probably have control over it. Although Roku devices ship with some channels (apps) preloaded, you’ll inevitably want to add more to access your media and remove others, so they don’t clutter your home screen. Here’s how to add and delete channels on Roku.
NETFLIX
