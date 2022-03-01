Crunchyroll begins Funimation content takeover for one big anime service

It’s official now: The anime streaming giants that merged last year are consolidating their libraries under a single orange flag. Starting today, Funimation Global Group’s content catalogue of anime titles like My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, and Yuri!!! on Ice is making its way over to Crunchyroll’s, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest anime library.” The combined collection now has more than 40,000 episodes worth of anime, eclipsing every other anime streaming service on the market. Not all of Funimation’s titles will be available on Crunchyroll immediately, however. Some notable omissions include anime classics like the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, the Dragon Ball titles, and the Robotech franchise, which was a pretty big deal when Funimation gained the streaming rights to it a few years back. But beyond new episodes of existing series on the service, no new content will be added.

