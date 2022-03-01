In Syria's capital Damascus, shopping mall fire kills 11

Andriy Dubchak, a freelance journalist working for the New York Times, filmed a devastating scene that shows the moment a mortar fired by Russian forces advancing on Kyiv killed four people who were trying to flee the nearby city of Irpin. The Russian troops fired mortar shells at a bridge that was being used by people trying to flee the fighting in Irpin, located on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv. Hundreds of people had been gathered around the bridge since Saturday and although Ukrainian soldiers were in the area, they weren’t fighting anyone but rather helping civilians carry their luggage and children, reports the Times.

