Accidents

In Syria's capital Damascus, shopping mall fire kills 11

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire broke out Tuesday in a shopping mall in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing 11...

Report: Fire kills 3 inside hospital in Syria's Aleppo

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An electrical short circuit caused a fire in a hospital in northern Syria early Tuesday that killed three patients, state media reported. The fire department chief in the city of Aleppo was quoted by the SANA news agency as saying the blaze started in a room at the private Andalus Surgical Hospital. It killed two elderly women and a man, who died of smoke inhalation.
SAS planning 'high-risk rescue of Zelensky': 70 UK's of elite soldiers join 150 US Navy Seals in training for 11th hour night mission to save Ukrainian leader... but ONLY if he requests it

The SAS is planning a 'high-risk rescue' of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky with 70 elite British soldiers and 150 US Navy Seals in training for an 11th hour late night mission, but only if he requests it. Soldiers at a remote base in Lithuania are understood to training with elite...
Video Shows Moment Mortar Killed Four Civilians Trying to Flee Ukrainian City Near Kyiv

Andriy Dubchak, a freelance journalist working for the New York Times, filmed a devastating scene that shows the moment a mortar fired by Russian forces advancing on Kyiv killed four people who were trying to flee the nearby city of Irpin. The Russian troops fired mortar shells at a bridge that was being used by people trying to flee the fighting in Irpin, located on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv. Hundreds of people had been gathered around the bridge since Saturday and although Ukrainian soldiers were in the area, they weren’t fighting anyone but rather helping civilians carry their luggage and children, reports the Times.
Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria's one-time IS capital

RAQQA, Syria (AP) — In a square that a few years ago was a grim stage for the Islamic State group’s brutal rule in the Syrian city of Raqqa, Mahmoud Dander sat deep in thought. He wants to leave Syria, but has a problem: The 75-year-old has no...
Syria shopping centre blaze kills 11

At least 11 people have been killed in a fire at a shopping centre in the Syrian capital, Damascus, the interior ministry has said. It happened at the La Mirada Mall on al-Hamra Street overnight on Tuesday, state news agency Sana reported. Two people had been rescued, AFP news agency...
No second amendment here! American passenger is arrested after allegedly trying to take a loaded pistol through an airport in his hand luggage - and faces 22 years in jail

A US man will face court in Sydney after authorities allegedly found a loaded pistol in his carry-on luggage at Sydney International Airport during a security screening. The Australian Federal Police says officers were called after a security worker monitoring an x-ray machine saw what they suspected to be a firearm in the 47-year-old man's carry-on baggage on Sunday morning.
A Huge Cocaine Lab Was Found Inside a World Heritage Site in Bolivia

A cocaine laboratory capable of producing two tons of the drug a week was discovered by police inside one of the largest protected wildlife areas in the world. “This is one of the biggest cocaine-refining structures ever dismantled in the region,” said Brazil’s Federal Police in a statement about the lab, which was found February 28 on the Bolivian side of the park, which straddles the Brazilian and Bolivian border.
Greenwich Police investigating major crash that sent driver to hospital, closed East Putnam Avenue Sunday

GREENWICH — Town police are investigating a serious car crash that closed East Putnam Avenue in central Greenwich Sunday morning. Police said a 2020 Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound around 8 p.m., when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree and utility pole on the north shoulder, according to Capt. Mark Zuccerella. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its roof.
