ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Abandoned Ford F100 Runs For The First Time In Decades

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AfW3_0eSPXVCs00

After spending the better part of its life sitting in an open field, this truck is ready to run once more!

Classic American pickup trucks are among the most popular vehicles in modern automotive enthusiast culture because of their incredible abundance, great styling, and high horsepower V8s. Without a doubt, these things were made to be the best overall utility vehicles money could buy with a strong focus on cheap power. You can find these trucks practically anywhere, especially if you live in the south, where manual labor is a massive part of the economy. So, of course, the ones that you'll see will almost always be work trucks unless you happened to see that one video about the guy who kept his truck garage kept for 42 years. This thing was definitely not kept in a garage or a fancy warehouse. Instead, it has been sitting for decades, and now a couple of automotive enthusiasts have tasked themselves with getting the old girl up and running once again.

Check out a Hellcat swapped Scout here.

The main focus for these guys is what's under the hood, but there is a significant issue in seeing the engine with their own eyes. Covering the top of this truck from bumper to shining bumper is a thick layer of dirt, rust, and pine straw. Atop the hood, you will find a large nest made by some unknown animal, perhaps a horsepower-loving snake or bird. Because this is a Ford, we wouldn't be surprised if a Cobra had nested itself in the engine bay at one point or another. The future was looking bleak for this forgotten F100 until a miracle happened. After hours of crawling through and dismantling the nest, the guys found a whopping V8 engine.

After weeks of wrenching on this disheveled piece of automotive truck history, this dynamic duo finally managed to get it up and running despite nearly every element of the engine being unusable or dangerously close to malfunction. After partially restoring this vehicle back to running condition, one of the mechanics decided to take it for a test drive to the shop just a few hundred meters away. Without any brakes and a steering system that had been sitting for the better part of half a century, the truck performed surprisingly well. The weirdest thing about this project is that the vehicle is stuck in third gear except for when put into reverse for whatever reason. Whether we get to see this classic go from zero to hero in a complete restoration or not, this is still a fantastic project and a great learning experience for just what you might expect out of a car that's been sitting for that long.

Comments / 6

Related
Motorious

Rotting Classic Cars Will Make You Cry

This collection is one of the largest and most diverse selection of vintage vehicles to ever hit the internet. We all know the classic story of what happens to our favorite vintage cars when the owners abandon them or grow too old to keep them all in good condition. From the ashes of abandonment rises a new opportunity to show the incredible history within the confines of automotive history. Of course, we're talking about barn finds, and this particular one may be the coolest we've seen yet. This vast collection boasts many classic cars, which may even add up to around +100 vehicles. While many of the vehicles have rotted away due to excess time sitting and rust, some still retain a piece of what made them great initially. These are some of the coolest classic cars in this massive lot of automotive history.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Driver Can’t Handle F-150 Acceleration

We love powerful cars, especially of the American muscle variety. At the same time we understand not everyone does and that’s okay. After all, some people just aren’t cut out for driving a rear-wheel-drive monster. Unfortunately, that fact doesn’t always keep certain individuals from purchasing just such a ride. We’re pretty sure that’s the explanation for this Dodge Challenger driver almost causing a big accident as he tries showing off at a red light.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MotorTrend Magazine

This May Be the World’s Best-Looking 1954 Chevy

This car defies description. The longer you look at this '54 Chevy, the more amorphous it becomes. It's not Pro Street, but it does have big tires. It's not Pro Touring, but it does have a six-speed manual and big brakes. And it's most certainly not a custom, yet it offers some classic custom touches that you must search carefully to identify. This ride checks off all of the above, and more.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Vehicles#Classic American#Cobra
Motorious

1968 Shelby GT500 Mustang Emerges From Warehouse After 20 Years

Currently in the process of restoration. Barn finds are becoming increasing popular for some reason. More and more of these cars seem to be discovered in a barn, shed, warehouse, or any sort of storage area to try and keep it safe from the elements while the car increases in value. Here we have a 1968 Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang that was found sitting in a warehouse since 2004.
SHELBY, NC
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Rust
Motorious

What Happened To Bonnie And Clyde’s Death Car?

What happened to the infamous Ford V8 that took Bonnie and Clyde across the nation on their 13 victim killing and robbing spree?. Bonnie and Clyde were some of history’s most infamous killers ever to use the vast roads of America to their advantage. The stories of their various adventures in the world of crime have made them icons in the minds of most Americans. Traveling mainly through Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Missouri, these criminals would go on to terrify the nation with their intense killing spree of 13 people. This wild string of killing and robbery was completed with a stolen 1934 Ford V8, which was faster than most police vehicles at the time. But, of course, that car is now a piece of American history as it is the car that the devilish duo would lose their lives in. So, where is it now?
ENTERTAINMENT
Motorious

Classic Car Worth Over $150K Found Being Held Together By Tape

Stolen in October, a 1973 Holden Torana XUI was recovered with parts taped back together. A 1973 Holden Torana XUI is not an inexpensive car on the collector car market. Rarely sold to the public, examples that do cross the auction block have no problem pulling well over $100K, and even more when they’re in great condition. So when one goes missing, it’s no small loss. When it was recovered, it’s said that parts of the car were reduced to being held together by tape.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size ‘American’ Pickup Truck Is Actually Made in Mexico

Nothing is more American than a pickup truck, right? In truth, most ‘American’ pickup trucks are assembled in the U.S.A. out of both foreign and domestic parts. And many Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras are actually assembled in Mexico. Even General Motors trucks assembled in the US are made of mostly foreign parts.
CARS
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Dodge Charger Hellcat Burnout Goes Horribly Wrong

It’s all fun and games until you blow up your brand-new car... Burnouts have a practical side to them, as they allow you to heat up the rear tires for optimal grip, but they can also be a way to really flex the muscle of your car. This is how burnout competitions have become a popular thing both at illegal street takeover events as well as at legitimate gatherings. And as we see in the included video of a brand-new Dodge Charger Hellcat roasting rubber, sometimes those burnouts go horribly, horribly wrong.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

The Toyota Crown Is Coming To America

While hot hatch fans in the United States were denied the brilliant Toyota GR Yaris, the Japanese company has teased the GR Corolla and, even though we don't know much about it, a leaked dealer document revealed the highly-anticipated GTI rival will be offered locally by October. But it's not just the GR Corolla heading stateside, with the dealer guide also revealing some other secrets.
CARS
Motor1.com

Weird 1966 Chevrolet Pickup Camper Doesn't Even Have A Cab

If you can’t afford anything from the current crop of bespoke overland builds, then maybe this eBay listing is for you. This classic 1966 Chevy C10 Pickup is the most interesting camper design we’ve seen in some time. This isn’t your typical pickup-based camper. Instead of putting all of the living space in the bed area of the truck, this Chevy C10 removed the entire cab to add space and allow you to drive from the comfort of your own home.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy