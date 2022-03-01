Glendale offers 'Green Living' workshops in March

The city of Glendale’s Green Living Series presents new workshops this month.

DIY Irrigation Maintenance, Troubleshoot, and Repair

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2

Irritated with your irrigation system? Jonathan Manning, certified arborist and local nurseryman, will share information about how to maintain, troubleshoot, and repair common issues with sprinklers, drip, and bubblers in this Zoom presentation.

Irrigation 101: Control Your Controller

10 a.m. Saturday, March 19

Gone are the days of being intimidated by your irrigation controller. Manning will explain how to efficiently water your landscape in this in-person workshop. Participants will receive hands-on experience with programming by practicing with an irrigation controller in class.

Basics of Seed Saving

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30

Saving seeds is easy, exciting, and encourages well-adapted plants. Learn about collection methods and the best seeds to save to ensure healthy, true-to-type plants in this Zoom presentation. Melissa Kruse-Peeples is a certified Master Gardener with the Maricopa County Master Gardeners program, program coordinator for ASU Garden Commons, and former seed educator with Native Seeds/SEARCH.

Contact Omone’ Abu at 623-930-3535 or oabu@glendaleaz.com for registration information on the Green Living Series.