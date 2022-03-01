Fantasy Football 2022 Early Prep: D.J. Moore post-hype breakout hinges on red zone efficiency and volume

The Giants would be a good fit for Trubisky from a coaching perspective, as the veteran signal-caller spent last season with HC Brian Daboll in Buffalo. It is likely going to cost more than backup-money for a team signing Trubisky, so that would suggest that he would be brought in to compete for the starting job with Daniel Jones. Offensively, the Giants don't have spectacular skill position talent outside of Saquon Barkley, and the offensive line is awful, but we have seen Daniel Jones have success at times in New York. Athletic quarterbacks also have a skillset that Brian Daboll loves to utilize. The Steelers offence would likely be more fantasy friendly with Trubisky under center than Mason Rudolph, so either destination would benefit from signing the sixth-year pro. Trubisky is worth a speculative dynasty add if you have the roster space.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO