23andMe is offering deep discounts on DNA testing kits we love

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
Woot! has a special offer on 23andMe bundles that lets you save big on DNA testing kits we love—shop now. Reviewed.com

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ever wonder about your heritage? If you want to take a deeper look into your roots, we have a sale you won't want to miss. Woot! , an Amazon-owned storefront, is currently offering a blowout sale on 23andMe , one of our favorite DNA testing kits , to help you learn more about your life and lineage for less.

For a limited time, Woot! shoppers can score the 23andMe Health and Ancestry Kit or the 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle starting at just $99.

Ranking as one of the best DNA testing kits we've ever tried , 23andMe's robust DNA testing service was easy to navigate and impressed us with its detailed regional information, ancestry timeline and easy-to-understand graphics. 23andMe's Health + Ancestry kit also gives you a more complete picture of your health, with findings on health predispositions and disease carrier statuses. While the Health + Ancestry kit usually comes with a price tag of $199, you can snag one for just $99 with this special Woot! offer.

"If you’re a real family history buff, you can use the ancestry information to enrich your research—or you can just glance it over and be able to tell people what you’re actually made of," our tester said. "23andMe also does a wonderful job at explaining cultural and historical information about each location while still making a DNA connection."

If you want to learn even more about your past, you can also opt to invest in a one year pre-paid 23andMe+ Premium membership bundle for just $129. With a membership, you'll get all the perks of the Health + Ancestry kit, plus exclusive access to enhanced features, like details on your susceptibility to migraines and information on how you process certain medications.

Whether you want to find long-lost relatives or just gain a deeper understanding of your background, this Woot! sale is the perfect place to shop. Scoop these test kits now before the deals disappear.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

