ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

In Syria's capital Damascus, shopping mall fire kills 11

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hmvfo_0eSPWlzJ00

A fire broke out Tuesday in a shopping mall in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing 11 people and injuring seven others, the state-owned news agency said.

SANA reported that two people were rescued from the La Mirada Mall building and the injured were immediately transferred to the local Al-Mowasat University Hospital. It added that several of the injured suffered smoke inhalation and that six ambulances were immediately sent to the scene of the blaze.

The fire broke out at night when the mall was closed and most of the dead are believed to be security guards. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Syria’s medical sector was hard-hit by the country’s conflict that began in March 2011, killed about half a million people and left large parts of the country destroyed.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Syria shopping centre blaze kills 11

At least 11 people have been killed in a fire at a shopping centre in the Syrian capital, Damascus, the interior ministry has said. It happened at the La Mirada Mall on al-Hamra Street overnight on Tuesday, state news agency Sana reported. Two people had been rescued, AFP news agency...
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Russian troops reportedly slaughter cop’s children, parents, partner

Russian troops slaughtered a Ukrainian policeman’s family, including his newborn baby and 6-year-old daughter — all while his brother heard it in a phone call, according to reports. Policeman Oleg Fedko, 30, was working in the Kherson region when his parents and partner picked up his kids to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damascus#Shopping Mall#The Mall#Syrian#Sana
Upworthy

Texas couple narrowly escape Ukraine with newly-adopted son before Russian troops closed in

Theron and Kelci Jagge's exit from Ukraine earlier this month has all the makings of a Hollywood action drama. With Russian troops ominously gathered at the country's borders and their newly-adopted son Ruslan's health deteriorating fast, they had to get out of the Eastern European country as soon as possible. The San Antonio couple had arrived in Ukraine about two weeks earlier to adopt the four-year-old from an orphanage in the pro-Russia separatists-controlled Donetsk. With war looming over the country, they made a mad dash to reach the U.S. Embassy to secure a visa for Ruslan before embassy personnel were pulled out of Kyiv.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY
Times Daily

Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria's one-time IS capital

RAQQA, Syria — In a square that a few years ago was a grim stage for the Islamic State group’s brutal rule in the Syrian city of Raqqa, Mahmoud Dander sat deep in thought. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
ADVOCACY
rigzone.com

Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port

Since the outbreak of hostilities, a number of vessels have been struck by missiles within waters south of the Ukrainian port of Odessa. That’s what Dryad Global noted in its latest Triton Scout Maritime Security Threat Assessment, which was updated on February 28. “On 24 February 2022, Russian forces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GV Wire

Ukraine Credits Turkish Drones With Eviscerating Russian Tanks and Armor

As Russia pounded Ukraine in the opening days of its invasion, the defenders credited a new piece of equipment with helping them fight back — the Bayraktar TB2 drone. Videos shared by the Ukrainian military showed at least one strike appearing to tear apart a column of Russian tanks and armored vehicles. Footage from the ground appears to show the aftermath, with charred, smoking metal strewed along a highway.
MILITARY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Car owner shot at after confronting catalytic converter thief

TUKWILA, Wash. — A Tukwila resident was shot at on Thursday afternoon after confronting a catalytic converter thief, police said. Officers were called at about 4:12 p.m. to the 11200 block of 51st Avenue South for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man who...
TUKWILA, WA
CBS News

Apparent massacre captured on video may have been shootout between rival factions of same cartel, Mexican officials say

Mexican authorities said Tuesday a suspected massacre of about a dozen men seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen may have in fact just been a shootout between rival factions of the same cartel. Ricardo Mejía, the assistant secretary of public safety, said no bodies have appeared, and bullet holes where the men were standing don't look like they were made by a firing squad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

564K+
Followers
139K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy