ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Highmark ends 2021 with $58 million loss, despite revenue and membership growth

By Tracey Drury
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The second year of the pandemic was...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
ReporterHerald.com

Occidental reports growth in revenue

Occidental Petroleum Corp. posted a net balance of $33 billion in its annual report released Feb. 24. Colorado’s top oil producer’s share price jumped 21% to $46.79 in response to the report. After a slump in revenue caused by the pandemic and related crashes in oil prices, Occidental’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2021 results on Friday, Feb. 18. Its figures highlighted another year of accelerating revenue growth. The mobile sportsbook, iGaming, and daily fantasy sports provider is gaining momentum as more states legalize these activities. Another year of excellent growth for DraftKings. For the quarter ended...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

American Tower Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q4

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 15.2% year-on-year to $2.45 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Property revenue increased 13.3% Y/Y to $2.38 billion. Tenant Billings grew 11.7%, and Organic Tenant Billings increased 1.7%. EPS of $0.99 was up 20.7% Y/Y. AFFO per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highmark
Benzinga

ChipMOS Registers 7.6% Revenue Growth In Q4

Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services provider ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (NASDAQ: IMOS) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.6% year-on-year to $244.8 million. Revenue decreased by 5.2% Q/Q. Net non-operating income grew to $11.5 million, from $5.3 million in Q3 of 2021. Earnings per basic ADS was $1.41, versus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Shares in Nubank rise as it narrows loss, boosts revenue

(Reuters) – Shares in Nubank rose nearly 8% in after-hours trading on Tuesday as investors welcomed a narrower fourth-quarter loss at Latin America’s most valuable fintech, which added new clients and sold more products. The digital bank, which listed its shares in New York in December, posted a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WISH-TV

Record revenue helps OrthoPediatrics narrow loss

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Warsaw-based OrthoPediatrics Corp. (Nasdaq: KIDS) is reporting a full-year net loss of $16.2 million in 2021, compared to a loss of $33 million the previous year. Despite the loss, the pediatric orthopedic device manufacturer says it hit record annual revenue of $98 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

C3.ai plunges despite upbeat revenue outlook

For the fiscal third-quarter, C3.ai (AI) said it lost 7 cents a share on $69.8 million in revenue, compared to estimates of a loss of 26 cents per share on revenue of $67.16 million. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $57.1 million, an increase of 34% from the $42.7 million...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Wolfspeed: EV Catalyst To Drive Revenue Growth

Wolfspeed is a market leader in the SiC wafer market with a market share of 62% with customer relationships with major power semiconductor suppliers we believe are key to its. We analyzed Wolfspeed, Inc.'s (WOLF) SiC wafer and power devices businesses as well as the company’s profitability. The company is a supplier of SiC wafers with customer relationships and long-term agreements with several of the leading power semiconductor companies which we expect to support demand for its SiC wafers. Additionally, we also expect it to benefit from EV growth as it also develops and supplies SiC power devices to key automakers' customers and has a pipeline of over $18 bln. However, in terms of profitability, we calculated its adjusted net margins without the losses related to the divestitures of its Lighting and LED products businesses but its margins are still negative. We expect the company’s gross margins to improve as it completes the expansion of its facilities and assumed its depreciation growth to stabilize but its net margins to be weighed down by operating expenses. Thus, we valued the company based on a P/S valuation and obtained an upside of 30.9%.
MARKETS
Deadline

Discovery Hit 22 Million Streaming Subscribers At Year End, Q4 Revenue Jumped 10%

Click here to read the full article. Discovery said it ended the fourth quarter with 22 million DTC subscribers, up from 20 million for Q3. The bulk of subs are from Discovery+. Revenue rose 10% to $3.2 million, ahead of Wall Street forecasts on higher advertising and distribution. Free cash flow, a key metric, increased 78% to $784 million, primarily driven by higher adjusted OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) and improvements in working capital. Net income fell 86% to $38 million, an EPS of 8 cents a shares from 42 cents. The latest numbers hit as the company’s merger with WarnerMedia...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

fuboTV: Without Wagering Revenues, Still Expecting 70% Revenue Growth In 2022

FuboTV puts out strong 2022 guidance, expected to grow by 70% y/y. This article was originally published here on February 24. fuboTV (FUBO) reported Q4 2021 results that were surprisingly good. Particularly given how badly the stock has been hit in the past 3 months. Before we go further, please...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Village Farms Positioned For Business Growth Despite Revenue Drop? Analyst Opines Post Q4 Earnings

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) recently reported its fourth-quarter financial results revealing a sequential and year-over-year revenue drop of 22% and 96%, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst Pablo Zuanic said that revenue decrease could be attributed to a ramp-up in sales and marketing spending and lower bulk sales. Nevertheless,...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba falls as revenue growth worries Wall Street

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares fell almost 1% on Thursday as the Chinese e-commerce company's fiscal third-quarter results showed revenue growing at its slowest rate since 2014. Prior to the start of trading, Alibaba (BABA) said it earned $2.65 a share, on $38.1 billion in sales in its fiscal third-quarter. Those sales rose just 10% from a year ago.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Halozyme: Steady Revenue Growth At A Reasonable Valuation

I was drawn to Halozyme due to its business model that is devoid of in-house drug development. Halozyme reformulates many blockbuster drugs that provided them with significant milestones and royalty. I was drawn to Halozyme (HALO) due to its unique business model that is devoid of in-house drug development. Halozyme...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Forbes

A 2022 Outlook: Growth Despite Uncertainty

In 2021, some of you debated and redefined the word "transitory," learned the Greek alphabet, took some shots (both medicinal and those at our beloved re-opened bars and restaurants) and scratched your heads as to whether it made sense to position your portfolios around meme stocks and Reddit chats or to stick to more technical or fundamental analysis. Some of you observed strong corporate earnings and are now seeing signs of solid economic growth but are learning how to live with higher volatility due to uncertainties around inflation, supply chains and Covid-19.
BUSINESS
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo

Comments / 0

Community Policy