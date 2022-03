The oh-so-hated federal mask guidelines have been tweaked a bit by the CDC as new information everywhere has given people a new perspective. This new update will mean that most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks indoors. I always thought wearing masks inside wouldn't do much. If someone is already committed to going out to a restaurant or gas station I don't think a mask will help much at all.

