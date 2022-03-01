Adorable Kirby Plushies Arrive In Time For Kirby And The Forgotten Land

Click here to read the full article. Snowboarding brand Burton is readying to launch its final collaborative collection with Virgil Abloh.
The designer, who created the Off-White company and served as men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton, died of cardiac angiosarcoma in late November at the age of 41. A boundless talent, Abloh excelled in mediums beyond fashion including car design with Mercedes-Benz, home decor with Ikea and water bottles with Evian among others.
Burton was another brand that he had aligned with at different points...
