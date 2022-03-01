ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CME to launch micro-sized bitcoin and ether options

 6 days ago

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it plans to launch options on Micro Bitcoin and Micro Ether futures on March 28, pending regulatory review. The new Micro Bitcoin and Micro Ether options contracts will be one-tenth of their respective underlying tokens in size and will offer...

Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin, ether roar back amid risk-on sentiment, but crypto stocks lag behind

The cryptocurrency market on Friday is booming with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) fully rebounding from Thursday's swoon. Specifically, bitcoin (BTC-USD +9.1%) is jumping back to $39.1K (below $40K key level) and ethereum (ETH-USD +11.1%) surges to $2.7K (below $3K key level) - both tokens still down in the past week. Binance coin (BNB-USD +7.5%), ripple (XRP-USD +8.4%), cardano (ADA-USD +9.5%), solana (SOL-USD +7.5%), terra (LUNA-USD +19.7%), avalanche (AVAX-USD +11.7%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD +7.1%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD +8.9%), polygon (MATIC-USD +12.9%), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD +9.0%), litecoin (LTC-USD +8.5%) and cosmos (ATOM-USD +11.2%).
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin, ether extend gains as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) are extending gains to key levels as tensions between Russia and Ukraine seem to be boosting demand for digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC-USD +12.0%) rose to as high as $45.1K per token in early Tuesday action, recently changing hands at $44.6K. Keep in mind that BTC is still well below its mid-November all-time high of $69.4K. Ethereum (ETH-USD +9.6%) is surging to $3.02K. The global crypto market cap is soaring nearly 13% to $1.95T, with binance coin (BNB-USD +9.5%), ripple (XRP-USD +6.3%), terra (LUNA-USD +16.1%), cardano (ADA-USD +10.0%), solana (SOL-USD +6.6%), avalanche (AVAX-USD +12.7%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD +7.7%), polygon (MATIC-USD +7.9%), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD +11.8%), cosmos (ATOM-USD +12.3%) and uniswap (UNI-USD +6.0%).
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Bitcoin and ether climb higher amid broader market rebound

Cryptocurrencies rose on Friday following a steep sell-off a day earlier that saw around $150 billion wiped off the market after Russia invaded Ukraine. Bitcoin last rose 1.6% to $39,065.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day the cryptocurrency had jumped as much as 11% over the previous 24 hours, after falling as low as $34,338.57 on Thursday. Ether rose 2.1% to $2,709.22.
MARKETS
#Options Contracts#Cme Group#Derivatives#Micro Bitcoin#Micro Ether#Genesis Global Trading#Relationship Management#Drw
