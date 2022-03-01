Ohio senator backs Biden’s accomplishments ahead of State of the Union
Hastings Citizens with a Voice have checked another box in their effort to save the 16th Street Viaduct. Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out...www.ksnblocal4.com
Hastings Citizens with a Voice have checked another box in their effort to save the 16th Street Viaduct. Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out...www.ksnblocal4.com
The creative canards of the left regarding Bidens accomplishments really does showcase their treacherous talents and the vacuous state of their consciences
Its the democrats in this country who are the drug addicts. And the reason the elected democrats talk the way they do, is because they know they are talking to addicts, that is why people on the right who dont do drugs cant understand what they are saying.
hsa as clueless as Biden for crying out loud open your eyes and work for the people not your party
Comments / 28