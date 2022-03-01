ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Ohio senator backs Biden’s accomplishments ahead of State of the Union

KSNB Local4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHastings Citizens with a Voice have checked another box in their effort to save the 16th Street Viaduct. Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 28

Dan Feeney
6d ago

The creative canards of the left regarding Bidens accomplishments really does showcase their treacherous talents and the vacuous state of their consciences

Reply(4)
8
Jerry Sire
5d ago

Its the democrats in this country who are the drug addicts. And the reason the elected democrats talk the way they do, is because they know they are talking to addicts, that is why people on the right who dont do drugs cant understand what they are saying.

Reply(3)
4
Norm Lyons
6d ago

hsa as clueless as Biden for crying out loud open your eyes and work for the people not your party

Reply(1)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Grand Island, NE
Hastings, NE
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Hastings, NE
City
Union, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Union, OH
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans. In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect...
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Voice#Bbb
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

Second Joint Base Andrews intruder at large after search

Authorities on Monday said the second intruder who drove through the security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday remains at large but is no longer on the grounds of the base. The other intruder, a male 17-year-old who was armed, is in custody, according to a Monday statement from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy