Annual tree sale begins March 1, 8 a.m.

Much of the country is calm for now. Still breezy today. Lots of wind this month. High of 54 and low of 26 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SW wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has a little bit or moisture moving through. Satellite has a few clouds around but radar is all clear. Dry for the next couple of days. Next rain chance is this weekend and early next week. Temps will be warm for several days but turn colder next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 34. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 62. Mild mid week and cooler to end the week with the next rain chance by the weekend.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO