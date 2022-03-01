ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual tree sale begins March 1, 8 a.m.

shorewood.mn.us
 6 days ago

The annual tree sale is underway. A limited number of trees are available at wholesale prices. Orders are taken in the order they are...

ci.shorewood.mn.us

Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Tree Keepers to have Free Trees event on March 5

In an effort to promote awareness of Arbor Day, Marietta Tree Keepers will give away free trees on March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out at the Farmers Market on Marietta Square. The free bareroot seedlings come in a variety of trees - Dogwoods, Willow...
MARIETTA, GA
Omaha.com

Tree Talk set for March 5

The City of Gretna Arbor Society will host its 15th annual Tree Talk on Saturday, March 5 at Thomas Elementary School, 11221 Northridge Drive. 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. — Registration. 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. — Opening remarks by Jim Keepers, Gretna Arbor Society chair. 8:30 to 9:20 a.m....
GRETNA, NE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter weather advisory begins 3 p.m. Thursday, ends 6 a.m. Friday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of southeastern Wisconsin. The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 to 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Track changes anytime in the FOX6 Weather forecast. The advisory was issued for the following counties:...
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Minnesota State
Kicker 102.5

Get Ready For Texarkana’s Annual Free Tree Giveaway Coming March 5

We've been waiting for this. Who doesn't want or need a free tree? It's almost time for the annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana, Texas has once again partnered up with the Texas A&M Forestry Service to hand out free trees. These trees are either native or adaptable to our climate in North East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, TX
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County Conservation District holds 51st Annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover sale

Cayuga County Conservation District Holds 51st Annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding their 51st Annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale. As in the past, the District is offering a variety of New York grown conifers, hardwoods, shrubs, and groundcovers. These seedlings, transplants and other plants are a very low-cost way to prevent erosion, improve water quality in our lakes and streams, to promote wildlife in your area, as well as create noise and visual buffers, and both snow and wind breaks. The Conservation District will be taking orders through Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Pickup date will be Friday, May 13, 2022. Supplies are limited, so order early for the best selection.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WTAP

Preparations begin for 12th annual Parkersburg Easter Parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -It may only be February, but plans are already underway for the 12th annual Parkersburg Easter Parade. Kiki Angelos, Founder and Lead Organizer of the Easter parade said they have already received about 20 applications for this year’s parade and that they hope they will get more. The parade will take place at 2:00 p.m. on April 9th at the corner of 19th and Market Street in Parkersburg. Angelos said this parade has always been a fun way for the community to welcome in spring.
PARKERSBURG, WV
#Tree#City Hall#Aspen#Ironwood
News Channel Nebraska

NPPD crews beginning annual inspection of transmission lines

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Residents around the state may soon see a helicopter or Nebraska Public Power District trucks and UTVs near powerlines as crews begin their annual Spring inspection of the transmission system. NPPD said in a press release on Thursday that it wants residents to be aware of this...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS New York

Fast-moving storms cause damage in parts of the Tri-State Area

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. -- A New Jersey community felt the wrath of strong winds on Monday night.As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported, a tree came down onto a house in Cedar Grove.It was dark and hard to see, but a tree on Fairfield Avenue was uprooted, presumably due to the wind, and it fell right in front of a home.The homeowners told Gainer they actually didn't realize at first what had happened, adding they weren't sure if the tree went into any part of their home. Gainer saw parts of their gutter dangling and the occupants would have had to leave through...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
MyWabashValley.com

March begins calm and mild

Much of the country is calm for now. Still breezy today. Lots of wind this month. High of 54 and low of 26 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SW wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has a little bit or moisture moving through. Satellite has a few clouds around but radar is all clear. Dry for the next couple of days. Next rain chance is this weekend and early next week. Temps will be warm for several days but turn colder next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 34. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 62. Mild mid week and cooler to end the week with the next rain chance by the weekend.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
News Break
Politics
Citrus County Chronicle

Floral City Garden Club: Annual plant sale coming up March 26

Anticipation is mounting for the annual Floral City Garden Club Plant Sale. This popular sale will be held on Saturday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Church of Christ pavilion on the corner of Marvin and Church streets. This location is one block north of Orange Avenue/County Road 48.
FLORAL CITY, FL

