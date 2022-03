When Love is Blind first dropped on Netflix, the series became a huge success, so much so that the streaming service dropped a second season on February 11th, 2022. Natalie, Shayne, Nick, Danielle, Iyanna and the rest of the participants have worked their way through the pod phase of the experiment, they’ve honeymooned in Mexico and the second batch of episodes sees the couples adapt to regular life together. The season finale might see some of the Love is Blind season 2 couples walk down the aisle but many fans of the show have taken to Twitter to share that they’d be “surprised” if any of them do get married.

