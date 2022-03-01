ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Power hosts 2022 Youth Leadership Conference

By Kim Savage
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’re never too young to make a difference. That was the theme of this year’s Alabama Power Youth Leadership Conference, which encouraged high school juniors from East and West Alabama schools to give some thought to their next chapter in life. The half-day event was held virtually...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

 

Alabama Education
