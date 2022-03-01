ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Georgian soldier in Ukraine says he has never seen such ‘brutality and barbaric acts’ in 30 years

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qt6sA_0eSPT4HE00

The leader of a unit of volunteer fighters in Ukraine has said he has never before seen such “brutality and barbaric acts” in his 30 years of military service as civilian casualties continue to mount at the hands of Russian forces.

Mamuka Mamulashvili, commander of the Georgian National Legion and former Georgian military officer, told The Independent that he had fought in conflict against Moscow four times before Russia began waging its “unfair war” on Ukraine last week.

But, with President Vladimir Putin’s troops continuing to lose battlegrounds to Ukrainian fighters, he said Russia has now resorted to bombing civilian areas and killing innocent men, women and children “to panic everybody”.

Speaking from his position on the frontline close to Kyiv on Monday night local time where he said Russian forces were “bombing us persistently”, Commander Mamulashvili called on Western governments to “together stand against the evil empire”.

“I’ve been a soldier for 30 years and I’ve never seen such brutality and barbaric acts as I’m seeing Russia carry out on Ukrainians,” he said.

“I’ve been in many battles. I was in Russian captivity when I was 14 with my father but what is happening now feels like we’re in a movie.

“The Russians are losing battlegrounds almost everywhere but the thing that they’re doing, they’re now bombing civilian blocks, just to panic everybody. It’s an unfair war.”

At least 136 Ukrainian civilians, including 13 children, have so far been killed in the six days since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, according to the UN, though the agency admits that the true figures are likely much higher.

In one incident now being investigated for war crimes, at least one child and two adults were killed after Mr Putin’s forces dropped bombs on a preschool in the city of Okhtyrka, where civilians were seeking shelter.

This came after a schoolgirl, believed to be just nine or 10 years old, was shot dead along with her parents in their car in Kyiv.

“I never imagined I would have to fight for Kyiv. It was a beautiful city and everything is now ruined – they’re even bombing children’s hospitals,” said Commander Mamulashvili.

“It’s terrible what Putin is doing right now and it’s terrible that this is happening in the world in the 21st century.”

Commander Mamulashvili said that around “90 per cent of forces” in the area where he is positioned are Russian but Ukrainian fighters are continuing to win battlegrounds.

“There are battlegrounds almost everywhere in the country. On our piece of the frontline it’s quite intensive and what disturbs us most is their position in the air,” he said.

“The area is mostly occupied by Russian jets and helicopters and they are bombing us persistently but we’re trying to resist and we’re winning battlegrounds.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibLvj_0eSPT4HE00

A growing number of civilians are joining in the fight to defend their country and this is strengthening the country’s position, he said.

“The Ukrainians are motivated and as time goes on more and more civilians are getting engaged in the battle process and making it harder for the Russians,” he said.

“Civilians are taking a very big part in the war now and they’re doing a very good job and they’re protecting their homes and kids and families.

“Putin made a mistake coming to war with Ukraine.”

While the Georgian National Legion does not include civilians, he said that it did train around 300 Ukrainian civilians as tensions were escalating and war became an increasing possibility.

“We had a sense that war would come,” he said.

He set up the Georgian Legion in 2014 as a unit of volunteer fighters to defend Ukraine in the War in Donbas.

Mainly made up of Georgians, the unit is now recruiting volunteer fighters from across the globe including the US, the UK and other European countries who want to come to Ukraine to fight alongside Ukrainian troops.

Over the next few days, the legion is expecting its first major wave of recruits since the war started, including around 50 Americans, 100 Britons and around 400 Georgians in total.

Commander Mamulashvili said that he is receiving a growing number of applications from veterans volunteering to join the legion and believes this number will only grow further.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky launched an international legion appealing to foreign nationals to come to Ukraine to help in the country’s fight against Russian attack.

Commander Mamulashvili said the Georgian Legion will now work closely with Mr Zelensky’s legion.

He said that Western nations need to do more to support Ukraine with the survival of democracy depending on the future of the country.

“In the words of President Roosevelt in 1940, he said America must ‘must be the great arsenal of democracy’,” he said.

“In my opinion today we’re still facing a big threat to Europe and I’m appealing to President Bident to provide the arsenal to Ukraine as the UK goes red lines to divide the civilian world  and the barbaric world.

“So we must unite today for democracy to survive as it might die in Ukraine.”

He added: “The West must be more engaged in the process and we must together stand against this evil empire that is trying to rebuild the former Soviet Union.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Georgian#United Nations#War Crimes#Western#Ukrainians#Russians#Un
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy