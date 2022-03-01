ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIBA Bans Russia From Competing Amid Invasion of Ukraine

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
FIBA announced Tuesday all Russian teams and officials are no longer allowed compete in FIBA Basketball and 3x3 Basketball competitions amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“FIBA remains very concerned by the recent events in Ukraine and expresses its deepest sympathies to the victims,” the statement read. “In line with the International Olympic Committee Executive Board resolution and its reasons, FIBA has announced today that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate in FIBA Basketball and 3x3 Basketball competitions until further notice.”

“FIBA strongly condemns violence and hopes peace will urgently prevail.”

FIBA joins the large coalition of sports entities that have sanctioned Russia for invading Ukraine last week. FIFA and UEFA banned the country from all competitions on Monday. That ban will keep them from competing in the World Cup.

The IOC has also recommended that Russian athletes be banned from all competitions, which could include the future Olympics.

