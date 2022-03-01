ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Roaring lion chases hotel guests into lobby after they ‘interrupted his mating’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

A roaring lion sent guests fleeing as he charged towards their balcony at a hotel in South Africa .

Dwayne Gonsalves, who shared the footage, was leading a tour through the Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Waterberg District of Limpopo when they spotted the beast mating nearby.

It’s fair to say the lion didn’t take well to being interrupted and bounded towards one of the jeeps, roaring at the guests as they got out of their vehicle.

Unsurprisingly, they quickly fled to higher ground, running into the hotel lobby.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Longtime mate reveals Shane Warne's VERY Australian last meal before his sudden heart attack on holiday in Thailand after ordering two Thai masseuses - and his touching final act of generosity

Shane Warne was as Australian as it gets right to the end - eating Vegemite toast as his last meal hours before he died of a suspected heart attack at a villa in Thailand. One of four mates holidaying with Warne at the Samujana resort on the island of Koh Samui revealed the cricketing great's last meal before his sudden death on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
AM 1390 KRFO

Disney World Guests Forced to Walk After Animal Kingdom Safari Ride Breaks Down in Lion Area

Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom is known for allowing guests to get up close and personal with animals, but one Kilimanjaro Safaris ride recently got a little too wild. On Friday (Feb. 11), guests aboard the popular trek in the Harambe Wildlife Reserve area of the theme park experienced a roughly 40-minute delay due to a wheel axle malfunction on one of the active vehicles. Ultimately, the riders were forced to walk to the exit.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roaring Lion#Hotel Lobby#Mating
The Independent

Lil Bo Weep death: Australian singer and YouTuber dies at age 22

Australian singer Lil Bo Weep has died, aged 22. The YouTuber’s father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed news of her death on Sunday (6 March).He revealed that Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Lisa Green, died due to “depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction”.“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] but broken,” the singer’s father wrote on Facebook.“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
HipHopDX.com

Dizzie Rascal Destroys Camera In Fit Of Rage After Being Found Guilty Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

London, U.K. – Dizzee Rascal (real name Dylan Kwabena Mills) was reportedly found guilty of assault by beating at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday (March 7), according to Yahoo! Entertainment. As captured on video, the U.K. rapper also broke a Press Association (PA) photographer’s camera on his way out of court. A character witness had just stated in court he’d “never seen Dylan display aggressive behavior,” but apparently the guilty verdict was enough to cause quite the reaction.
MUSIC
Mashed

Why Subway Had To Change The Old Name Of Its 6-Inch Sub

Fast-food behemoth Subway, originally called Pete's Super Submarines when it opened in 1965, has the most locations throughout the entire world — over 40,000 — beating out even McDonald's, according to CNBC. It's not difficult to see why it's so popular, with over 37 million sandwich combinations, per Huff Post. Though Subway has come under a significant amount of fire in the past few years for its lackluster ingredients, it is, after all, fast food.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy