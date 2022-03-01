ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Corey Taylor – Slipknot Are ‘Dusting Off’ Old Songs for Upcoming Tour

By Lauryn Schaffner
 3 days ago
Slipknot's upcoming tour will be one to remember, according to frontman Corey Taylor, who has teased that the band are "dusting off" some of their old school songs for the run, as well as some that their fans have been wanting to hear them play for a while. During...

