We’ve gotten past the direst cold months and welcome a reprieve as we officially enter “midwinter.” That’s right, we’re not at spring yet, but it’s all a bit more tolerable. Treat yourself as we enter this new era. Perhaps a visit to the Midwinter Folk Festival at the American Swedish Institute, the spring Witness: Rejoice Concert that VocalEssence puts together or take in some experimental dance and performance at the Cowles Center. There’s flamenco happening in St. Paul at Park Square, and gallery reception happening at Macalester with four really interesting artists that are looking at history and memory in unusual ways. It’s also Francophonie Month so you can practice your French at Alliance Française with a concert by Congolese musician Siama Matuzungidi.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO