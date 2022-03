At approximately 5:29 p.m. Thursday, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the track area near Manning Elementary in regard to an assault. Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered a victim with what appeared to be stab wounds to his body, according to a press release from Chief Bobby Martin. The victim was transported to Vidant North and will be flown out to another facility for treatment. The suspect in this case has been located and is in the custody of the RRPD at this time.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO