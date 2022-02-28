Gear Review: Rapala Skitter V

Carbon fiber acoustic/electric guitars aren’t for everyone, but many artists like Brantley Gilbert tour with them for their dependability in all climates. McPherson guitars out of Sparta, Wisconsin has a strong reputation as a small boutique guitar builder of high-end exotic wood guitars. In 2014 McPherson launched their first carbon fiber acoustic with the popular Kevin Michael travel guitar series, later renamed a Touring guitar. The full-size Sable carbon fiber acoustic/electric was released in 2016 and was also embraced by the guitar-playing public. Eventually, the line was rebranded as part of McPherson and there it has remained along with their much more expensive wood-crafted instruments.
