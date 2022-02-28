ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gear Review: Rapala Skitter V

By Craig Lamb
bassmaster.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dog-walking Skitter V isn’t new, but it’s worth taking another look at what sets it apart. That includes the recent addition of five new color patterns, three of which have bone hues favored by anglers. A V-shaped underbelly that is similar to a boat hull of the same name brings...

www.bassmaster.com

