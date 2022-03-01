ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how many smart homes Illinois and Missouri have for sale

By Dominic Genetti
 6 days ago
Smart homes that allow you to operate your home from your tablet or phone are becoming more common and there's many for sale across the country.  (Viaframe/Getty Images)

A lot of everyday products have become "smart."

There are smart phones, smart TVs, even smart cars — so it should come as no shock that smart homes are quickly becoming part of our everyday life. While the definition of smart in regard to the product it's associated with could be debatable at times, there's no debating that life at home is becoming more efficient in the world of new media.

The term "smart" in regard to a home could range from something simple like USB ports with standard plugs to asking a computerized name to turn the lights on.

Researchers at American Home Shield took to popular real estate listing site Zillow and searched homes with the "smart" description. From there, it was determined which U.S. cities and states have the most smart homes available.

Florida is the state with the most smart homes currently up for sale, according the study, with 2,242 smart homes available to purchase. Texas comes in at No. 2 with 2,090. Illinois has a total of 844 smart homes for sale and Michigan has 332. California, with it's population and size, only has 1,120, however, quaint and quiet Iowa has 1,018.

Alaska has the fewest smart homes available with eight. Missouri has 89.

As far as U.S. cities go, New York City comes in at No. 1 with 615 smart homes listed followed by San Antonio with 252. Chicago is No. 3 with 204 smart homes listed and Houston isn't far behind at No. 4 with 176.

Several Texas cities make the list. Dallas and Fort Worth are neck-and-neck: Dallas is No. 22 with 37 and Fort Worth is No. 23 with 36. Austin comes in at No. 25 with 34.

In the Midwest, Detroit comes in at No. 47 with 13 smart homes listed. And the Interstate-70 battle between St. Louis and Kansas City extends into smart home listing with both cities showing 10 listings.

Gillespie teen finalist in safety video contest

GILLESPIE — Brynn Baker of Gillespie High School is one of three finalists in the seventh annual Drive Safe Chicago PSA Contest. Baker, 17, had her Drive Safety Chicago entry turned into a 30-second TV public service announcement as part of this year's competition. Other finalists are Theodore Biela, 18, of Chicago and Ransom True, 17, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Wooden railway coming to county this month

EDWARDSVILLE - Nickel Plate Station in Edwardsville will soon be home to a unique model train layout. Tom Stephenson, an engineer for Boeing in Seattle, will arrive in Edwardsville on March 23 to set up a new modular railway table he made specifically for the Edwardsville Children's Museum to be on display at Nickel Plate Station. The layout will be the centerpiece of the museum's new "All Aboard!" exhibit at Nickel Plate Station that also will feature other events March 25-27. The wooden railway table will also be at the 2022 National Train Show slated Aug. 12-14 at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.
Flashing yellow arrows coming to Riverbend routes

GODFREY - Twelve flashing yellow yellow arrow traffic signals are scheduled to be installed along U.S. 67 from Illinois 140/Broadway Connector in Alton to U.S. 67 and Illinois 111/267 Lars Hoffman Crossing in Godfrey. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the yellow arrows are designed to improve safety and traffic flow. The area's first flashing yellow arrow signal was recently activated at the Walmart entrance on Godfrey Road and U.S. 67. Installation of all 12 planned flashing yellow arrow signals is expected to be completed in June. Temporary daytime lane closures will be required.
Catfish anglers happy with Alton event

ALTON - Twisted Cat Outdoors owner and tournament director Alex Nagy couldn't believe how much the sport of fishing has grown in recent years. On Saturday, at the season-opener of the Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament in Alton, Nagy said the crowd was among the best turnouts he's had for the series' tournaments, now in its eighth year. "These people are so fired up and passionate about the sport," Nagy said. "It's awesome to watch."
