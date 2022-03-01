ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Woman arrested in connection to Jones County shooting

By Rachel Hernandez
 6 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A Jones County woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday, February 28.

Jones County deputies began searching for Melinda Allison Landrum after a woman had been shot in the face and left in critical condition.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Sergeant Josh Summerlin arrested Landrum inside a home on Blackjack-New Chapel Road in Covington County.

Landrum was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while she waits for her first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

