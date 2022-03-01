Columbia patrol, school resources officers wanted
COLUMBIA, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is accepting applications for two open positions.USM fraternity donates to Southern Pines Animal Shelter
Applications can be submitted for Patrol Officer and School Resource Officer positions. Each position requires an interview and written and physical exams.
Interviews will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3. Applications will be available at the front desk of the Columbia Police Department and applicants can arrive early to complete one before being interviewed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0