Columbia patrol, school resources officers wanted

COLUMBIA, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is accepting applications for two open positions.

Applications can be submitted for Patrol Officer and School Resource Officer positions. Each position requires an interview and written and physical exams.

Interviews will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3. Applications will be available at the front desk of the Columbia Police Department and applicants can arrive early to complete one before being interviewed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.