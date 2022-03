The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance will place donated Christmas trees and artificial structures into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries on March 26, 2022. Volunteers with large jon boats are needed as well as volunteers on shore to help bundle and place trees in boats. To volunteer, meet at the Wilborn Creek Recreation Area boat ramp parking lot by 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are required to sign in prior to starting work at 9:00 a.m. A free lunch will be provided.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO