There’s not much that Darius Rucker hasn’t already done. He conquered the pop charts and won two Grammys early in his career with Hootie and the Blowfish. Striking out on his own in country music, Rucker has released four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, was inducted in the Grand Ole Opry in 2012, and the list goes on. He recently released the No. 1 hit “Beers and Sunshine” and is bringing it to fans out on the road via some of the country's most unique and intimate venues.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO