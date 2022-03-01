ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains Township, PA

Local bakery prepares “Fat Tuesday” sweet treats

By Nicole Rogers
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the day before Lent and the day to indulge in some sweet treats.

Fat Tuesday, a day when hundreds of customers stop by Bakery Delite in Plains Township to enjoy some sweet treats before the start of lent.

“It’s a big tradition. Like I said, it’s not as popular in the northeast as it is down in New Orleans, down south but we still get a lot of people who are having parties and things like that for fat Tuesday.” says co-owner George Blom.

Customers like Mike Murphy of Hazleton have been coming from all around northeastern Pennsylvania for years.

“10 at least. Kind of an annual tradition, get up here early before the crowds. One year I got here a little later and there were about 70 people.”

A crew of about two dozen people working through the night making paczkis, fastnachts, and the traditional king cake.

Annette Kosmach has been baking at Bakery Delite for almost 40 years, she says the tradition has only grown since she started.

“It’s gotten bigger. It’s bigger. It has definitely, over the last decade, increased quite a bit.”

She and her crew came in as early as 9 Monday night to begin baking 6,000 paczkis and fastnachts.

“Paczki is a Polish doughnut. It’s made with extra eggs and sugar which gives it that dark rich color. It’s a little richer of a doughnut, very good, most popular for sure. The fastnacht is a german doughnut. It’s made with potato flour so it is a little drier but definitely good.”

And they come in 14 flavors. Bakery Delite, along with other area bakeries will have all your Fat Tuesday favorites.

Mike Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
