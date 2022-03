Cade Mays became the second Tennessee player to take the big stage at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the 2021 All-SEC offensive lineman going through on-field testing and position drills in Indianapolis on Friday night. The former five-star prospect and Knoxville native was first up in the second group on the offensive line, a position that sent 59 players to the Combine. Mays did not do the bench press earlier in the day, but did complete most of the timing events before going through an on-field workout.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO