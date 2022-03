Intel recently published an updated datasheet for its 600 Series Chipset Family Platform Controller Hub (PCH). If you hit the "PCH SKUs" bookmark to the left side of the linked webpage or download the PDF and head to Page 14, you will see a table like the one below. As your eyes move down the table, you will see some values separated by a slash. The first value is correct with regard to Intel 600 series chipsets. According to some admittedly fragile logic and Japan's Uniko's Hardware, the second value, as highlighted, could represent the changes we will see when Intel's 700 series chipsets arrive.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO