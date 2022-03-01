ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ohio senator backs Biden’s accomplishments ahead of State of the Union

AZFamily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Times of crisis bring out the best in people, but it can also bring out the worst.”. The death of a dog can feel just as devastating as losing a family member. Researchers at the University of...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Union, OH
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Townsend, not endorsed by Trump, quits House race in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - (AP) -- State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District because she hasn’t received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Townsend said in a statement she didn’t want to split the conservative vote after criticizing fellow state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who has already been endorsed by Trump in her re-election race. “I was personally encouraged by our President’s words, and the expression of support he gave me when he rallied the faithful in Florence, Arizona. However, in spite of repeated assurances, the promised formal endorsement has still not materialized,” Townsend said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Retirement#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Iran plotting assassination of John Bolton, others, even while Biden negotiates nuclear deal

EXCLUSIVE — At least two Iranians belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ covert-action Quds Force have been plotting to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton, according to a Justice Department official with direct knowledge of the investigation. The source tells the Washington Examiner that the department possesses...
POTUS
AZFamily

Ukrainian family escapes war, finds refuge in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Diana Bavlova is among the thousands who escaped Ukraine as Russian forces invaded her home. Now, the 23-year-old is finding refuge in Phoenix. Last week, as tensions rose, she fled with her younger sister, husband and brother-in-law. They got on one of the last flights out of Kyiv and made it to Mexico. It was an emotional and bittersweet journey.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
Georgia Recorder

Senate education panel advances ‘divisive concepts’ bill, stripped of college rules

A Georgia lawmaker’s proposal to prohibit the teaching of “divisive concepts” in public schools will no longer force colleges and universities to comply. The Senate Education and Youth Committee voted Monday in favor of Senate Bill 377 after its author stripped away higher education so that it now only prohibits k-12 teachers and other school […] The post Senate education panel advances ‘divisive concepts’ bill, stripped of college rules appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix police to add over 30 civilian positions amid staff shortage

A 19-year-old ASU student was arrested on Monday after officers found two explosive devices in his dorm room. 3 On Your Side recovers nearly $250K for viewers in February. When you add it all up, 3 On Your Side saved or recovered $247,196 during February. Support for Ukraine grows around...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy