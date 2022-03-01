ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

March is the snowiest month in Denver

By Dara Bitler
 6 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Temperatures might be abnormally warm to start the month of March, but don’t let it fool you. More snow is on the way. In fact, March is the snowiest month in Denver .

Denver averages 11.3 inches of snowfall in March, which is more than any other month.

Here’s a look at the snowiest March’s on record, according to the National Weather Service :

  1. 2003: 35.2 inches
  2. 2021: 34 inches
  3. 1944: 32.5 inches
  4. 1891: 31.3 inches
  5. 1983: 30.5 inches

Here’s a look at the least snowiest March’s on record:

  • 2017: Trace
  • 2012: Trace
  • 1883: 0.3 inch
  • 1911: 0.4 inch
  • 1885: 0.5 inch

March 2021 was the second snowiest March on record for Denver .

Most of the big totals from last March are thanks to the March 13 and 14 blizzard where Denver picked up over 27 inches of snow . It was the 4th largest snowstorm on record in Denver.

