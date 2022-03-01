‘Daredevil’ and Other Marvel Shows to Stream on Disney Plus in March After Netflix Exit

Click here to read the full article.

Former Netflix-Marvel comic book series “ Daredevil ,” “ Jessica Jones ,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Punisher” and “ The Defenders ” will officially call Disney Plus their new streaming home. Disney confirms all six series will begin streaming on the platform in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand starting March 16. The shows left their original home at Netflix on Feb. 28 after rights to the series reverted back to Disney. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” which ran for seven seasons on ABC, will also begin streaming March 16 on Disney Plus.

While “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and all of Netflix’s Marvel series were branded as “Netflix Originals” to consumers when they premiered on the streaming platform, the shows were licensed out to the streaming giant from Disney. Netflix’s licensing deal ended, opening the door for Disney to move them to Disney Plus. Many expected these shows to find new homes in the U.S. on either Disney Plus or Hulu prior to today’s announcement.

With the addition of these titles, some of which like “Daredevil” are violent and more mature, Disney Plus will simultaneously release an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include an option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile and to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to use Disney Plus as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab.

Disney also confirmed that all seven of these Marvel series will be available across all other Disney Plus markets later this year.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Netflix’s run of Marvel originals got its start with the launch of “Daredevil” in April 2015. All of the Netflix-Marvel series were canceled in 2018 and 2019 in the lead up to the November 2019 launch of Disney Plus, but a contract prevented Netflix’s Marvel shows and characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or films for at least two years after each one’s cancellation.

November 2020 marked two years since the “Daredevil” cancellation, thus opening the door for leading star Charlie Cox to reprise the fan favorite character in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. That event finally took place in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which Cox had a cameo appearance as his out-of-costume character Matt Murdock. Both Cox and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have expressed interest in more Daredevil.

The move to Disney Plus means “Daredevil” and all of the former Netflix-Marvel series will be available to stream alongside other Marvel Cinematic Universe original series such as “WandaVision” and “Loki,” plus MCU movies such as “Avengers: Endgame.” Although Daredevil actor Charlie Cox showed up in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” that film will not stream on Disney Plus as it was produced by Sony. None of Tom Holland’s standalone “Spider-Man” films stream on Disney Plus.