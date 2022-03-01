ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

BBC Heavyweights Rose Garnett and Piers Wenger Join A24 to Oversee International Slate

By Brent Lang and Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeGhE_0eSPPHoG00

Click here to read the full article.

A24 , the indie studio behind “Moonlight” and “Lady Bird,” has tapped BBC executives Rose Garnett and Piers Wenger to oversee its international film and TV slate.

The appointments are a major coup for A24 — and a heavy loss for the BBC — given Garnett and Wenger are the go-to execs in the U.K. for film and scripted television, respectively, anywhere the Beeb is concerned.

Garnett most recently served as director of BBC Film, where she has overseen a slate of movies including “The Power of the Dog,” “The Nest” and “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always.” Prior to that, she worked at Film4 where she helped produce the likes of “The Favourite,” “Room” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.”

Wenger served as director of BBC Drama, where he has overseen such hit television series as “I May Destroy You,” “Bodyguard,” “A Very English Scandal” and “Normal People.” Previously he was head of drama at Channel 4 where he commissioned “Humans,” “National Treasure,” and “The End of The F**cking World.”

Both Garnett and Wenger will leave the BBC in May. Eva Yates will serve as acting director of BBC Film in the interim, while Ben Irving will be acting director of BBC Drama until an appointment is made.

Both Garnett and Wenger will continue to be based out of London.

Reflecting on his departure, Wenger quipped that “after a decade as a drama commissioner, it is high time I gave someone else a go.”

He continued: “The last six years working for Charlotte and the BBC have been more creatively challenging, more emboldening and more fun than anyone has the right to in the name of work. I am indebted to the BBC and the extraordinary range of writers, producers and directors it has been my privilege to work alongside.

“There are mountains to climb everywhere but I predict a magical time ahead for BBC Drama as the next generation of thinkers and taste-makers step up to shape its future,” Wenger added. “I want to pay tribute to the colossal talents of the team in place and I will be watching with pride and awe as they start the process of carving out a fresh vision.”

Meanwhile, Garnett called the BBC “unparalleled” as a place to make great work.

“Under the inspiring and generous leadership of Charlotte Moore, myself and the Film Team have been able to discover, support and celebrate voices and stories from across the U.K. and beyond,” she said. “The BBC Film Team was the best team to be part of: dedicated, bold, passionate and rigorous. I know that the creative confidence and the imagination of the next generation of commissions and commissioners will produce wonderful films. Thank you to all my colleagues and to the filmmakers that let me work alongside them.”

The industry heavyweights depart the BBC during a turbulent period for the public broadcaster, whose main source of funding, the nationwide U.K. license fee, has been frozen at the current rate for two years under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. This affects the level of funding available to commissioners like Garnett and Wenger, and affects how competitive the BBC can be alongside streamers and studios.

A24 and the BBC have worked closely with each other. Upcoming A24 projects in partnership with BBC include Shane Meadows’ period drama series “The Gallows Pole,” Daina Oniunas-Pusićʼs feature film debut “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Rose Holmer and Saela Davis’s psychological drama “Godʼs Creatures” starring Emily Watson and Paul Mescal, and Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter” with Tilda Swinton.

A24 has a full slate of films that also includes “Everything Everywhere All At Once” starring Michelle Yeoh and due to premiere at SXSW, as well as Alex Garland’s “Men” and Ari Aster’s “Disappointment Blvd.” starring Joaquin Phoenix.

(Pictured, L-R: Rose Garnett, Piers Wenger)

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Disney EMEA, BBC Studios, Sony Pictures Join Digital Trade Body DEGI

Click here to read the full article. The Walt Disney Company, EMEA, BBC Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment have joined digital trade body the Digital Entertainment Group International (DEGI). DEGI is the sister body of U.S. trade group Digital Entertainment Group (DEG). The group’s mission is “to drive global digital growth” and engagement, which it does via market research, reporting and technological innovation as well as local collaboration and networking. Google, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures are already members of DEGI. In particular, DEGI has its eye on VOD rentals as well as ‘buy and keep’ transactions, with the body...
BUSINESS
Variety

Movie Theaters Charged More for ‘The Batman.’ Are Price Hikes Here to Stay?

Click here to read the full article. If you went to the movies over the weekend, you may have shelled out a little extra to see “The Batman.” In a surprising break from industry standard, AMC Entertainment, the country’s biggest theater chain, boldly announced plans to charge customers about $1 to $2 more for “The Batman” tickets compared to other movies playing at the same time. It is not clear how the experiment, a version of variable pricing, paid off because AMC did not break down ticket sales versus attendance levels in any of its 620 domestic theaters. But AMC was spot-on...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar-Nominated Live Action Shorts Tell Wrenching Stories in Small Packages

Click here to read the full article. The five films nominated for live-action short at this year’s Oscars were shot and produced in five different countries around the world, and tell stories that have little in common with each other, from a satire to a romantic drama. But all were labors of love from talented directors who had to deal with numerous obstacles to get there, whether it was a limited budget or short-shooting times or harsh shooting conditions. The results are all deeply thought-provoking films, ones that reflect the issues and beliefs important to the storytellers behind them. Ala Kachuu...
MOVIES
BBC

Celebrity guest judges to join BBC Three's The Drop

Joining the previously announced panel of judges, Miguel, Blondey and Marc Jacques Burton, alongside host Clara Amfo, these special guests will provide their industry knowledge and expertise to the nine budding creatives throughout the series. The Drop is a new entertainment format for BBC Three that will invite nine of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Shane Meadows
Person
Emily Watson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Tarantino
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Variety

‘Line of Duty’s’ Martin Compston Set For New Scottish Docu-Series

Click here to read the full article. “Line of Duty” star Martin Compston is set to lead a new factual series set in his native Scotland. Tentatively titled “Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling,” the 6-part series will see Compston fly from his adopted homeland of Las Vegas back to Scotland where he will reunite with his friend Phil MacHugh on a tour around the country. The duo hope to find out “what makes modern Scotland tick” and how the country is being shaped by its people and landscape, from the wild highlands to the bustling cities and including some places off the beaten...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Spanish Literary Rights Broker Scenic Rights Opens Mexico City Outpost (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Barcelona-based Scenic Rights, the leading literary rights broker for Spanish-language film and TV series, has officially opened its Mexico City office as it continues to expand its purview across key territories, including Madrid, Los Angeles and most recently, Prague. The Mexico City office opening, delayed twice by the pandemic, kicks off operations on Monday March 7. According to Scenic Rights CEO, Sydney Borjas, the company’s Mexican branch will oversee more than 30 book to film-TV project adaptations, mostly into series. Ana Karen Larios, previously a foreign rights manager at VF Literary Agency, has been tapped...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Television#Bbc Two#Piers Wenger Join A24#Beeb#Bbc Film#Bbc Drama#Channel 4
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Shirley Bassey, ‘CODA’s’ Emilia Jones to Perform at BAFTA Awards – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. AWARDS Renowned singer Shirley Bassey is set to open this year’s BAFTA film awards with a James Bond tribute. Bassey has long been associated with 007, holding the record for an artist who has sung the most Bond theme songs with “Goldfinger” in 1964, “Diamonds Are Forever” in 1971 and “Moonraker” in 1979. The singer will perform “an iconic Bond theme” although which one will only be revealed on the night. This year’s BAFTA Awards will celebrate a number of iconic British film franchises, including Bond and Harry Potter. “CODA” lead Emilia Jones is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

British Rapper Dizzee Rascal Found Guilty of Assaulting Former Partner

Click here to read the full article. British rapper Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his former partner. According to U.K. press reports, the musician, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was found guilty of assault by beating at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday. As he left court, he also reportedly broke a Press Association (PA) photographer’s camera. The incident at the center of the conviction took place in June 2021, when Mills went to his former partner Cassandra Jones’ home in South London. The couple have two children together. Mills reportedly “barged” his way into Jones’ home before pushing...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Variety

‘The Batman’ Flies Even Higher With $134 Million Debut at Domestic Box Office

Click here to read the full article. “The Batman” landed a bigger opening weekend than Warner Bros., the studio behind the comic book adventure, initially expected. The newest superhero epic, starring Robert Pattinson as an exceptionally moody Caped Crusader, collected $134 million in North American theaters over the weekend, above Sunday’s estimates of $128.5 million. Those ticket sales rank as the best opening of 2022, as well as only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend following “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The reason behind the 4% bump in Monday’s final tally is because “The Batman” had...
MOVIES
Variety

Ritz-Carlton Transforms Presidential Suites to Promote Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Click here to read the full article. Showtime and The Ritz-Carlton are teaming up this spring to bring the White House to the people in a new promotion for the upcoming Showtime anthology series “The First Lady.” “We are excited to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Bonvoy to bring to life the world of ‘The First Lady’ for hotel guests, Marriott Bonvoy members and the public,” said Showtime CMO Michael Engleman. “Our longstanding relationship with Marriott International provides guests access to premium Showtime content and this one-of-a-kind experience builds on that tradition to spotlight these remarkable women.” “The First Lady” which...
POTUS
Variety

Ukrainian Filmmakers Call for Russian Cultural Boycott, Allege Artistic Complicity

Click here to read the full article. As the invasion of Ukraine continues, seven leading Ukrainian filmmakers allege complicity by the Russian artistic community. They are now calling for cultural sanctions against Russia. Valentyn Vasyanovych, director (“Black Level,” “Atlantis,” “Reflection”) Insidious shelling of residential areas with civilians, as well as blackmail of nuclear weapons – is a manifestation of the powerless rage of the fascist regime of Russia and the lack of chances to defeat the Ukrainian army and people in a direct military confrontation. The whole bloody history of Russia, as imperial, Soviet, and post-Soviet, is based on the bloodthirsty attitude towards...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple TV Plus Starts Rolling Out on Comcast Video Platforms, With Three-Month Free Promo Offer for New Customers

Click here to read the full article. Apple TV Plus is landing on Comcast’s full range of video platforms in the U.S. starting Monday, and the tech giant is offering three months free of the streaming service to the cable operator’s customers for a limited time. The Apple TV Plus app will begin rolling out on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TVs on March 7 and will be available across all eligible devices in the coming days, according to Comcast. Apple TV Plus launched on Comcast-owned provider Sky (Sky Q and Sky Glass) in the U.K. and Europe in December....
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Range Media Partners Names Heather Kadin President of Scripted TV

Click here to read the full article. Producer Heather Kadin has joined Range Media Partners as president of scripted television. Kadin, most recently teamed with Alex Kurtzman in overseeing the “Star Trek” TV universe for Paramount, will oversee all of Range’s scripted development and production. She’ll serve as an executive producer on Range projects, help create new series and build brands through scripted content. “I am beyond thrilled,” Kadin said. “After many years of producing mostly genre television, I had a strong desire to be more entrepreneurial and work with a wider array of talent. Range is exactly what I was looking...
BUSINESS
Deadline

BBC Unveils Vast Factual Slate Including Shows About Animal Kingdom, Falklands & AIDS

Click here to read the full article. The BBC Factual department has unveiled a vast slate including a natural history series following four animal families over four years and shows commemorating the 40th anniversaries of the Falklands War and AIDS crisis. At an event yesterday in London, Fiona Campbell, Acting Head of Factual, Arts and Classical Music, unveiled Kingdom, which will follow leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions and was described as “one of the most ambitious projects ever undertaken” by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU). Filmed in Zambia, the show is a co-production with BBC America and is similar...
ANIMALS
Variety

Dolly Parton Has a Reason for Hosting ACM Awards: She Will Always Love Synergy

Click here to read the full article. Dolly Parton is hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards tonight for the first time since 2000. In the interim, she has hosted the primary rival show, the Country Music Association Awards, twice as well. But clearly the demand for Dolly outstrips the supply she’s been willing to deliver, and she’s never allowed herself to become an annual figurehead on the awards circuit. So why is she returning to the role now? It’s not a great mystery: She will always love synergy. “They ask me all the time to host these shows,” she told Variety...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

True/False Festival Returns In-Person With Annual Parade and Spirited Response to Docus About Russia

Click here to read the full article. True/False, the preeminent non-fiction festival, returned as an in-person event Thursday, drawing documentary notables and fans of their work to a Missouri college town for the first lineup under the artistic direction of Chloe Trayner. There were 31 features and 19 short non-fiction films at the fest, which had more of an international tilt than usual and concludes March 6. Eight features, including “Fire of Love,” “I Didn’t See You There” and “The Territory,” had previously debuted virtually at Sundance in January, but screened for the first time for public audiences at True/False. Their respective...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

52K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy