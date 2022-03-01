‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Executive Producer Callum Greene Signs Amazon First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Callum Greene and Sara Greene’s Bright Greene production banner has entered into a first-look deal with Amazon , Variety has learned.

Callum is an executive producer on Amazon’s highly-anticipated TV series “ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power .” Under the deal, Bright Greene will develop and produce new projects for Amazon’s streaming platform. UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Bright Greene.

\“After the epic journey of Season One we couldn’t be more excited to continue our work with Amazon,” said Callum Greene. “Jen [Salke], Vernon [Sanders], Jon [Wax], Kevin [Jarzynski] and the whole team have been tremendous. The variety and scope of work being created at Amazon is a perfect fit for the wide range of stories we’re inspired by and we’re looking forward to expanding our collaboration.”

Callum and Sara are a husband and wife producing team who first met while working on the feature film “Thumbsucker.” Callum has produced a number of hit films in his career, including “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” He is also no stranger to the world of Tolkien, having also worked on “The Hobbit” film. He has collaborated with Guillermo del Toro on the films “Pacific Rim” and its sequel, and “Crimson Peak.”

“Callum’s wealth of experience, commitment, and talent has only enriched the storytelling world of our ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ series,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “He’s been an instrumental part of the team and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with both he and Sara, with her rich entertainment background, on future projects for Prime Video.”

Sara previously served as executive producer at multiple production companies, including The Directors Bureau, Alldayeveryday, and Logan. She was also a commissioner and senior producer of visual content for Sony Music where she worked with Rick Rubin. She has worked on a wide range of projects with a number of top artists, including Bob Dylan, Adele, Morrissey, The Strokes, Mike Mills, Roman Coppola, and Neill Blomkamp. She is also a published children’s book author.