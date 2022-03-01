ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Executive Producer Callum Greene Signs Amazon First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Callum Greene and Sara Greene’s Bright Greene production banner has entered into a first-look deal with Amazon , Variety has learned.

Callum is an executive producer on Amazon’s highly-anticipated TV series “ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power .” Under the deal, Bright Greene will develop and produce new projects for Amazon’s streaming platform. UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Bright Greene.

\“After the epic journey of Season One we couldn’t be more excited to continue our work with Amazon,” said Callum Greene. “Jen [Salke], Vernon [Sanders], Jon [Wax], Kevin [Jarzynski] and the whole team have been tremendous. The variety and scope of work being created at Amazon is a perfect fit for the wide range of stories we’re inspired by and we’re looking forward to expanding our collaboration.”

Callum and Sara are a husband and wife producing team who first met while working on the feature film “Thumbsucker.” Callum has produced a number of hit films in his career, including “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” He is also no stranger to the world of Tolkien, having also worked on “The Hobbit” film. He has collaborated with Guillermo del Toro on the films “Pacific Rim” and its sequel, and “Crimson Peak.”

“Callum’s wealth of experience, commitment, and talent has only enriched the storytelling world of our ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ series,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “He’s been an instrumental part of the team and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with both he and Sara, with her rich entertainment background, on future projects for Prime Video.”

Sara previously served as executive producer at multiple production companies, including The Directors Bureau, Alldayeveryday, and Logan. She was also a commissioner and senior producer of visual content for Sony Music where she worked with Rick Rubin. She has worked on a wide range of projects with a number of top artists, including Bob Dylan, Adele, Morrissey, The Strokes, Mike Mills, Roman Coppola, and Neill Blomkamp. She is also a published children’s book author.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Popularity Papers’ Young Adult Book Series Scores TV Adaptation From Aircraft Pictures, WexWorks Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Scrapbook-style book series “The Popularity Papers” is getting the TV treatment. Amy Ignatow’s award-winning middle-grade novels will be adapted for the screen by Corus Media-backed Aircraft Pictures, the Oscar-nominated producers behind “The Breadwinner,” and Emmy-nominated production company WexWorks Media. The original book series, for which the first installment was selected as a top-10 title of 2011 by the American Library Association’s Rainbow Project and won the 2010 Gold Award from the National Parenting Publications Association, tells the story of two best friends, Lydia Goldblatt and Julie Graham-Chang, who are on a mission to crack the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jon Hamm Stars in True-Crime Thriller ‘American Hostage’ Podcast Series for Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Jon Hamm finds himself at the center of a hostage crisis in Amazon original podcast drama series “American Hostage,” based on real-life events. All eight episodes of the podcast are available starting Feb. 22 on Amazon Music (at this link) and the Wondery Plus subscription service. Episodes will be released weekly on other major podcast platforms starting March 8. Starring alongside Hamm are Carla Gugino (“Watchmen,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Dylan Baker (“Hunters”) and Joe Perrino (“Power”). The series is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Shawn Christensen (“Curfew,” “Blackout”), written by C.D. Carpenter, and executive...
TV SERIES
Variety

Keenspot Webcomic ‘Grubbs’ to Get Animated Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Grubbs,” a Keenspot all-ages webcomic that draws inspiration from “Calvin & Hobbes” and “Dennis the Menace,” is slated for an animated TV series adaptation penned by M.J. Offen. Also the head writer of the Cartoon Network and HBO Max animated series “Jade Armor,” Offen serves as showrunner and is scripting the pilot, co-producing with Keenspot’s Chris Crosby, Bobby Crosby and “Grubbs” creator Max Weaver. The announcement comes hot off the heels of the theatrical debut of “Marry Me,” which was based on the Keenspot graphic novel of the same name from creator Bobby Crosby....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Neill Blomkamp
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Adele
Person
Morrissey
Person
Roman Coppola
Person
Tarantino
epicstream.com

Will Tom Bombadil Be in The Rings of Power Amazon TV Series?

Tom Bombadil is one of the most enigmatic characters in The Lord of the Rings. Tom Bombadil is one of the most enigmatic characters in The Lord of the Rings books. Over the years, there have been many a discussion about him, given that there isn't any character quite like him. The fact that Tom Bombadil isn't in Peter Jackson's movie trilogy, while understandable, must have been disappointing for some fans who now hope that the forthcoming Amazon tv series could make amends. But could Tom Bombadil be in The Rings of Power?
TV SERIES
Variety

Movie Theaters Charged More for ‘The Batman.’ Are Price Hikes Here to Stay?

Click here to read the full article. If you went to the movies over the weekend, you may have shelled out a little extra to see “The Batman.” In a surprising break from industry standard, AMC Entertainment, the country’s biggest theater chain, boldly announced plans to charge customers about $1 to $2 more for “The Batman” tickets compared to other movies playing at the same time. It is not clear how the experiment, a version of variable pricing, paid off because AMC did not break down ticket sales versus attendance levels in any of its 620 domestic theaters. But AMC was spot-on...
MOVIES
KTVB

'Upload' Season 2 First Look: Nora Gets a New Assignment and She's Not Happy About It (Exclusive)

Time to get the download on Upload. In season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series, Nathan (Robbie Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after)life when his ex-girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), unexpectedly arrives to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship. But, as the heartbreaking freshman finale revealed, his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service "angel," Nora (Andy Allo). The new chapter finds Nora, meanwhile, off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group, The Ludds.
TV SERIES
hackernoon.com

The Lord of the Rings TV Show Releases First Trailer

Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas and Sara Pinto discuss the recent trailer for the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV show. We discuss whether we think it looks good and whether CGI might have ruined it. The show is a prequel to the original LOTR and follows a group much like the fellowship during this period of time.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#The Lord Of The Rings#Comedy Series#Uta#The Directors Bureau
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

Legendary TV Hires Jen Roskind as Executive Vice President of Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Television has hired Jen Roskind to serve as executive vice president of production, Variety has learned exclusively. In her new role, Roskind will manage all aspects of the studio’s operations, including physical production, post-production, safety & risk management and production labor. She will report to Carmi Zlotnik, president of Legendary TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

CAA Signs ‘Fiery Priest’ Showrunner Lee Myoungwoo (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Lee Myoungwoo for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. He continues to be represented by manager Chris S. Lee at B&C Content. Lee is best known for his work as director and showrunner of the Korean drama series “The Fiery Priest” starring Kim Nam-gil. The series was the highest-rated drama on public broadcast in South Korea in 2019. It was awarded the Grand Prize at the 2019 Korea Broadcasting Awards as well as the Special Award for Foreign Drama at the 2019 Tokyo International Drama Festival, and the Excellent Korean Drama Award...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

Apple TV+ Releases First Trailer for ‘WeWork’ Drama Series ‘ WeCrashed’ (VIDEO)

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are looking to “change everything” in the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed. Based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, the highly-anticipated drama is set to premiere globally with the first three episodes on March 18. New weekly installments will follow each Friday for an eight-episode run.
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

HBO Max Unveils First Trailer for Julia Child Series (TV News Roundup)

Created by Daniel Goldfarb (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), “Julia” focuses on Child (played in the series by Sarah Lancashire) during the years following the publication of her iconic cookbook “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” The series sees Child kickstarting her first television series, “The French Chef,” at the public television station WGBH. Child faces opposition from the sexist and elitist producers at the station, but with the help of her friends and allies, transforms her television show into a certified phenomenon.
TV SERIES
Variety

SF Studios to Produce Football Film ‘Forever’ by ‘Thunder in My Heart’ Director (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SF Studios has boarded “Forever,” a football-themed film directed by Anders Hazelius, the award-winning director of “Thunder in My Heart” and the popular TV series “Tunna Blå Linjen.” Tackling friendship, love and football, “Forever” is based on a script by Jessika Jankert (“So Damn Easy Going”) and produced by Stefan Lindén (“Eagles”) and Erik Lundqvist (“Pink Cloud Syndrome”) for SF Studios. “Forever” stars emerging actors Flutra Cela and Judith Sigfridsson as Mila and Kia, a pair of teenage best friends and aspiring football professionals. When the girls get a new demanding football coach Lollo (Agnes...
MOVIES
Variety

ScreenHits TV Adds Euronews, Africanews to Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Global streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV (SHTV) has partnered with international news network Euronews and will provide live and on-demand TV editions of Euronews and Africanews on its platform. Euronews, which offers round-the-clock news coverage from a European perspective, broadcasts in 160 countries and is distributed in more than 440 million homes, including 68% of homes in the European Union and the U.K. The Euronews carriage deal is the latest news package on SHTV following a pact in Oct. 2021 with Bloomberg Television, with more leading TV news brands expected to join the platform’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

SAG Awards Exec Producer Kathy Connell Announces Retirement, Previews Her Final Ceremony (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell, who helped launch the awards show 28 years ago and has been with the show ever since, has confirmed that this weekend’s ceremony will be her last. “I am retiring,” she tells Variety. “It’s been 28 wonderful years. Well, last year was sort of interesting, but 27 wonderful years. It is time and I am looking forward to family and traveling. I couldn’t be more proud. I call it one of my two babies. One of my babies is a Title IX officer at UC Irvine. And this...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

52K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy