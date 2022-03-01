Japanese Animation ‘Poupelle of Chimney Town’ Set for North American Release

Click here to read the full article.

Acclaimed Japanese animated film “ Poupelle of Chimney Town ” will release in North American home entertainment markets from May.

The rights in the U.S. and Canada are controlled by Eleven Arts which has appointed Shout! Factory to handle distribution. Following its theatrical release, the film will kick off with a premium VoD outing on May 3, 2022, have digital download availability from May 17 and finally launch as a Blu-ray and DVD combination from May 31.

Directed by Hirota Yusuke and produced at Tokyo’s STUDIO4ºC, “Poupelle” debuted in Japan at the end of 2020 and played at some the top festivals of 2021, including Rotterdam, Shanghai and animation specialty event Annecy.

The film’s awards and nominations haul includes a Japan Academy Film Prize for excellent animation of the year, a Cristal Award nomination from Annecy for best feature, an ANNIE awards nomination for best music – feature, and a Satoshi Kon Award nomination from Fantasia for best animated feature

Based on a popular Japanese picture book by celebrated author and creator Akihiro Nishino, the film recounts the story of young Lubicchi who is living among the thick smoke of the chimneys in his isolated town and yearns to see the “stars” — to know the truth — his father always told him about. One Halloween night he meets Poupelle, a man made of garbage, and together they look to the sky as their adventure begins.

The film boasts an English-language voice cast of Tony Hale (“Being the Ricardos,” “Veep”), Antonio Raul Corbo (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Stephen Root (“Finding Nemo,” “King of the Hill”), Misty Lee (“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” “Ultimate Spider-Man”), and Hasan Minhaj (“The Daily Show,” “The Morning Show”).

A Variety review assessed the film as: “a high-energy believe-in-yourself adventure and a fantastical social fable all rolled into one.”