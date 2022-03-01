ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartan Delta: Cash Flow Machine Firing On All Cylinders

By Shubham Garg
 6 days ago
Exposure to 3 profitable and growing revenue streams. Counter-seasonal oil inventory draws in America and across the world due to extremely high demand and faltering supply have pushed WTI spot pricing above the US$90 range including hitting an 8-year high above US$100 for a short period of time. Global oil demand...

December U.S. Oil Production Unexpectedly Drops

While overall US production was down, a better indication of the health of the US oil industry can be gleaned by looking more closely at the On-shore L48 states. All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼ's Petroleum Supply monthly PSM.
Occidental Petroleum Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.
Maersk halts all container shipping to and from Russia

A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) says it will temporarily stop all container shipping to and from Russia in response to sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The suspension, which will cover all Russian ports, will not apply to foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies. The company says it is...
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
U.S. Oil And Gas: Still The One

U.S. oil and gas production is largely and primarily under the purview of the private sector. Enough said. In light of the developments in the Ukraine, namely Putin's miscalculated attempt at re-integration of the formerly lost ex-Soviet Union satellite countries, the importance of geopolitical influences in energy has been revealed. We all know that Russia's oil and gas is under the heavy influence of Putin's rule and regime. Many European countries have been diversifying their gas imports away from Russia. U.S. LNG exports are increasing and we will have the largest LNG export capacity in the world in 2022, surpassing Australia and Qatar. Europe has its own world-class shale gas resources as well, according to a reliable source. Misinformation campaigns have been mounted by certain actors.
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
