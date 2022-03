“Matching the color of a ceramic to one of a paint is harder than it sounds, because the materials mean they look different to different people’s eyes. And so the number of samples we ended up sending out to Japan for the client to review were just endless,” recalls Michael Bryden. “But the client collected ancient Japanese ceramics and wanted his car to match, and then it all had to tie in with the Hermès scheme in his Bombardier jet.”

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO