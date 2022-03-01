ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Flowering medical marijuana now available in Minnesota

 6 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans who use medical marijuana now have a new way of consuming the cannabis. Starting Tuesday, everyone who is registered for medical marijuana can apply to get it in its purest form, dried flower. According to the Minnesota Department of...

NebraskaTV

Nebraska medical marijuana bill derided as 'poison pill'

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill that would allow marijuana for medicinal use in Nebraska while imposing tight restrictions hit a wall of opposition Wednesday from both legalization advocates and opponents. Some legalization supporters blasted the measure as a “poison pill” that would effectively make it impossible to obtain the...
LINCOLN, NE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Will Kentucky be in the final four… of states without medical marijuana?

As more Southern states legalize cannabis for medical use, Kentucky legislative leaders who have blocked this issue for years are running out of excuses. It might have seemed unthinkable when California first legalized medical marijuana in 1996 that this would ever happen in a place like Kentucky. But today it’s not just thinkable – it’s inevitable. That’s why the time for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana is now.
KENTUCKY STATE
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
KTBS

Ark. medical marijuana sales top $20M in January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas medical marijuana patients spent $20.53 million in January at the state's 37 dispensaries to obtain 3,731 pounds – which equals more than $5,500 a pound. Patients have bought more than 76,000 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.
ARKANSAS STATE
South Philly Review

How safe or medicinal is medical marijuana during pregnancy?

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, January was national Birth Defect Month. As many pregnant people know, there are a lot of possible risks and dangers associated with pregnancy. Threats can vary from food or beverages consumed to drug use during pregnancy. Marijuana (cannabis sativa or weed) is one of the most common drugs used for recreation. One of every 33 babies is born with a congenital disability. Any agent that can cause this type of abnormality in an embryo or fetus is called a teratogen. These agents can lead to physical malformations, neurological problems or even miscarriage or stillbirth. Marijuana has recently gained recognition for its medicinal purposes; nevertheless, marijuana is still a teratogen drug that can cause congenital disabilities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WDAM-TV

Citizens advocate for medical marijuana facility in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Local governments in Mississippi are now about a month into the 90 days opt-out period for medical marijuana. Leaders must decide if they want it grown and sold in their areas. The Lamar County Board of Supervisors wants to hear from citizens about the future...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
GreenwichTime

Colorado moves to protect abortions in state law

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is among several states attempting to secure the right to abortion as the future of Roe v. Wade hangs in the air after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a conflicting Texas ban on abortion as early as six weeks. The Colorado bill introduced Thursday would...
COLORADO STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania expands medical marijuana financial assistance, research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the expansion of financial assistance available in the Medical Marijuana Assistance Program. The Department of Health also announced the ninth clinical registrant of the Medical Marijuana Research Program.   “The department is pleased to be able to expand assistance to Medical Marijuana patients and caregivers who may […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County’s second medical marijuana dispensary is now open in State College. Curaleaf is located on 1248 S Atherton Street and offers a variety of products. Orders can be placed online or in-store. Customers will need to provide a medical card and state issued ID or driver’s license. Curaleaf is […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GreenwichTime

Arkansas lawmakers give first OK to state's $6B budget bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a $6 billion state budget for the coming year, moving closer toward wrapping up this year's session. The majority-Republican House and Senate approved identical versions of the proposed Revenue Stabilization law, which prioritizes state spending based on...
ARKANSAS STATE
WOWT

Petitions aim to see medical marijuana on Nebraska ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska remains one of two states in the nation with no type of medical marijuana on the books. It’s why signature gatherers are crisscrossing the state with the idea of getting the issue on the November ballot. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln says the...
LINCOLN, NE

