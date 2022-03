Hey! My name is Candace. I’m a London travel blogger and social media & influencer marketing consultant from Florida & New Jersey, living across the pond since 2016. Within my first year abroad I knew I wanted to make a home here. For one, London’s insanely diverse. You can literally hear about twelve languages in a single afternoon. Being so close to the rest of Europe and great airport links, it’s really to satisfy your travel bug here without breaking the bank. And lastly, the opportunities! Moving abroad at 18 I knew I wanted to be somewhere I could get a great education and advance my career along the way — London gave me both.

