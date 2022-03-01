ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Endgame’ 1×02 Review: “Fairytale Wedding”

fangirlish.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve always thought that weddings were a waste of money. Like why spend that much money and have that much stress over a party. No thank you. If you want to marry me it’s a courthouse or a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Then again, I don’t believe in love, so thats...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

The Endgame Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Jake Coburn and Nicholas Wootton, ‘The Endgame’ is a spy drama TV series on NBC. It follows disgraced federal agent Valerie AKA Val Turner as she races against time to stop international arms dealer Elena Federova who has orchestrated seven bank heists across New York. Both women share a past connection, and Val must decode Elena’s mind games and motives before she can cause further destruction.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairytale#Wedding#Fbi
Vulture

Morena Baccarin Is the Spark That Brings The Endgame to Life

Certain TV shows fit a certain purpose. There are cozy-comfort shows and put-on-while-cooking shows; watch-with-your-partner shows and cheat-on-your-partner-by-watching-ahead shows; holiday-family-discussion shows and middle-America shows; meme-able shows and theorizing-on-Reddit shows. Sometimes these categories overlap and you get a unifying breakout like Succession, Ozark, or Euphoria. The alchemic appeal of such a series’s component parts breaks it free of narrow specifications regarding how, when, and with whom to watch it. Perhaps that is the only way to talk about NBC’s conceptually familiar, narratively overambitious, and yet somehow still enjoyable The Endgame, which defies easy dismissal thanks to the uncontainable charisma of Morena Baccarin.
TV SERIES
WAVY News 10

Meet the Stars of ‘The Endgame’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Ryan Michelle Bathe and Morena Baccarin of the new NBC crime drama, The Endgame, joined us with details about this new Monday night thriller. Catch ‘The Endgame’ Monday nights at 10 on WAVY-TV 10.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy