Want to solve the problem of dry chicken forever? Then why not slow-cook it in an aromatic bath of canola oil, herbs and spices? Houstonian chef Geoff Hundt does just that. “I wanted to elevate the chicken in a style that was both flavorful but not as simple as roasting or braising,” says Hundt, who is the chef at d’Alba. “Cooking the chicken in oil instead of liquid also helps with being able to get the skin very crispy when searing it or roasting it, to finish the chicken.”

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO