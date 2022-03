RUMSON -- The first half of Monday night's NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 2 sectional final went about as well as host Rumson-Fair Haven could have hoped for against visiting Bound Brook. But despite a double-digit halftime lead, the Bulldogs didn't have to dig too deep in their memory bank to find an example of what happens when you don't sustain that momentum.

RUMSON, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO